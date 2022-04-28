Highlights

- Significant gold mineralization identified in each of the three areas of channel sampling

- Demonstrates continuity of grade through the systematic sampling of the existing underground development

- Level 944 demonstrates substantial amounts of gold were left in the floor and walls of the development.

Highlighted samples from the 944 level include

· Channel 944L-023, grading 168.0 g/t Au over 1.5m,

• Including 501.0 g/t Au over 0.5m;

· Channel 944L-002, grading 39.1 g/t Au over 1.55m,

• Including 90.1 g/t Au over 0.65m;

· Channel 944L-013, grading 6.33g/t Au over 2.2m,

• Including 20.0 g/t Au over 0.6m;

· Channel 944L-014, grading 11.9 g/t Au over 1.8m,

• Including 37.5 g/t Au over 0.55m;

· Channel 944L-015, grading 21.7 g/t over 1.25m,

• Including 48.1 g/t Au over 0.55m;

· Channel 944L-016, grading 27.5 g/t Au over 1.6m,

• Including 77.0 g/t Au over 0.55m; and

· Channel 944L-017, grading 32.9 g/t over 2.0m,

• Including 121.0 g/t Au over 0.5m.

- Sampling program confirms presence of high-grade gold occurring at the contact between the quartz vein and sediment host rock interface, confirming there is significant potential to grow mineralization.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report results from its underground channel sampling program at its flagship Aureus East Project in Nova Scotia, Canada. Channel sampling programs have now been completed in three underground areas, with results justifying a continued channel sampling program throughout the existing underground development and infrastructure. The current sampling program supplements the ongoing mineral resource estimate work and enhances the expanding interpretation of the project's geology. An updated mineral resource estimate is expected in the coming weeks.

Aurelius Minerals CEO, Mark Ashcroft said, "The continuity we encountered in the channel sampling program provides us with confidence as we build our resource from the inside out, by accessing our existing underground development, which follows the gold zones down to a depth of 160 meters below surface. The first two phases of drilling in 2020 and 2021 established that the gold mineralization continues to at least 900 meters below surface and historical work has traced the mineralization over a strike length of 1600 meters. These channel sampling programs have been designed to quantify the amount of gold mineralization located surrounding the underground development and to assist in the mineral resource estimates of zones down dip and along strike. It confirms our interpretation that high-grade gold often occurs in the lower area of the zone and this opens important growth potential. The gold is not only found in the multiple stacked and folded quartz veins but also in the surrounding wall rock and this significantly increases the volume of potentially mineralized rock at the project. This is key strategic work at the project while our updated resource estimate is being finalized, and the results seen to date are significantly increasing our confidence in the interpretation and continuity of the mineralization. Due to COVID-19 related delays, we now anticipate receiving the resource estimate from Nordmin Engineering in May."

"We are approaching an exciting milestone for the Aureus East project in establishing the mineral resources for the abundant gold mineralization intersected in our first two phases of drilling. Our goal, when we started our exploration at the project, was to identify areas of significant growth potential for gold mineralization. Having achieved expansion of the gold system in all directions and identifying mineralization in the wall rock between the gold zones, we are very happy with how the project is advancing," said Jeremy Niemi, Vice President, Exploration.

Aurelius Exploration Strategy and Progress to Date

Aurelius completed 21,700m of diamond drilling at the Aureus East project in the Phase 1 and 2 programs. A combination of 21 holes drilled from underground and 30 holes, including 2 wedged holes, from surface have resulted in a near doubling of the drilling database. Aurelius also sampled considerable historical core and employed a thorough sampling protocol to capture all gold mineralization in holes drilled. This database supports the geological model which defines the mineral resources being estimated at the project.

Channel Sampling Results

11 of 23 channels have samples grading over 30 g/t gold





16 of 23 channels have samples grading over 15 g/t gold





Sampling covered approximately 46m of strike length of the zone.

· 0.5m grading 501 g/t Au in channel 944L-023

· 0.5m grading 121 g/t Au in channel 944L-017

· 0.65m grading 90.1 g/t Au in channel 944L-002

· 0.5m grading 78.0 g/t Au in channel 944L-021

Based on the positive results, the program has been expanded to include an additional 13 channels and 26m of strike length

Exploration Philosophy

The Aurelius exploration approach involves stepping back and taking a wider view of opportunities to discover new gold mineralization. Part of that is considering potentially overlooked gold in existing drilling. In recent years, exploration for gold in the Meguma district has expanded from the traditional high-grade gold in quartz veins into the wall rock surrounding the veins. This approach has proven successful at identifying overlooked gold mineralization at all four of the projects in the Meguma district. Specifically, Figure 1 shows a series of channel samples on level 944, which demonstrated strong continuity of significant gold intercepts that were not taken into account in the mineral resource estimate to date. The continuity of the results along strike has the potential to expand the resource in the future. Figure 2 displays the multiple areas where the channel sampling program will be applied to in order to improve the understanding of the gold grade continuity. Figure 3 shows a photo of a series of underground channel samples within existing development on the 944 level. This sequence of channel samples highlights the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization left in the underground development.

Next Steps

Building on the positive results seen to date, the channel sampling program will be expanded to other areas and will continue to build a database that supports the gold mineral resources at the project.

Similar to Aureus East, an expanded campaign of sampling, relogging and potentially re-interpreting the historical core is also underway at Forest Hill and Tangier projects.





Figure 1. Section showing 944 Level Channel sampling program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/122015_4dba4e26f4552abb_002full.jpg









Figure 2. Long section showing locations of channel sampling programs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/122015_4dba4e26f4552abb_003full.jpg









Figure 3. Photo of underground channel sampling program on 944L looking to the west.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/122015_4dba4e26f4552abb_004full.jpg

Table 1. Channel sample locations, lengths and orientations

Location Channel ID Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip 940E AE-CHN-940E-001 547,887 4,979,903 -69 2.60 155 1 940E AE-CHN-940E-002 547,891 4,979,904 -69 2.60 168 0 940E AE-CHN-940E-003 547,895 4,979,905 -69 2.70 172 3 940E AE-CHN-940E-004 547,898 4,979,906 -69 2.85 167 2 940E AE-CHN-940E-005 547,904 4,979,907 -69 2.75 158 7 940E AE-CHN-940E-006 547,906 4,979,908 -69 3.00 164 4 940E AE-CHN-940E-007 547,909 4,979,908 -69 2.20 299 88 940E AE-CHN-940E-008 547,910 4,979,908 -69 1.95 39 82 940E AE-CHN-940E-009 547,914 4,979,909 -70 2.05 105 88 940E AE-CHN-940E-010 547,918 4,979,909 -70 2.00 190 6 940E AE-CHN-940E-011 547,921 4,979,910 -70 2.60 172 5 940E AE-CHN-940E-012 547,924 4,979,910 -70 2.65 176 5 940E AE-CHN-940E-013 547,929 4,979,910 -71 2.15 163 16 940E AE-CHN-940E-014 547,889 4,979,904 -69 2.50 165 4 940E AE-CHN-940E-015 547,893 4,979,905 -69 2.50 171 0 940E AE-CHN-940E-016 547,897 4,979,906 -69 3.00 170 3 940E AE-CHN-940E-017 547,912 4,979,909 -69 1.90 176 13 940E AE-CHN-940E-018 547,916 4,979,909 -70 2.85 182 19 940E AE-CHN-940E-019 547,927 4,979,910 -70 2.25 176 13 940R AE-CHN-940R-001 547,891 4,979,947 -62 3.50 170 1 940R AE-CHN-940R-002 547,893 4,979,938 -62 2.00 165 -1 944L AE-CHN-944L-001 547,828 4,979,891 -58 1.60 314 69 944L AE-CHN-944L-002 547,826 4,979,891 -59 1.55 350 78 944L AE-CHN-944L-003 547,824 4,979,891 -59 2.50 168 11 944L AE-CHN-944L-004 547,822 4,979,891 -59 2.50 161 16 944L AE-CHN-944L-005 547,820 4,979,890 -59 3.15 149 10 944L AE-CHN-944L-006 547,818 4,979,889 -59 2.30 340 86 944L AE-CHN-944L-007 547,816 4,979,888 -59 3.00 151 14 944L AE-CHN-944L-008 547,814 4,979,887 -59 2.75 147 4 944L AE-CHN-944L-009 547,814 4,979,886 -59 2.30 326 76 944L AE-CHN-944L-010 547,811 4,979,885 -59 3.00 149 20 944L AE-CHN-944L-011 547,810 4,979,883 -59 2.35 330 77 944L AE-CHN-944L-012 547,809 4,979,882 -59 2.50 169 88 944L AE-CHN-944L-013 547,807 4,979,881 -59 2.50 124 88 944L AE-CHN-944L-014 547,805 4,979,880 -59 2.40 124 88 944L AE-CHN-944L-015 547,803 4,979,880 -59 2.35 145 9 944L AE-CHN-944L-016 547,801 4,979,879 -59 2.10 147 7 944L AE-CHN-944L-017 547,799 4,979,879 -58 2.00 156 20 944L AE-CHN-944L-018 547,798 4,979,878 -58 2.00 152 35 944L AE-CHN-944L-019 547,796 4,979,877 -58 2.00 146 10 944L AE-CHN-944L-020 547,794 4,979,876 -58 2.50 158 12 944L AE-CHN-944L-021 547,793 4,979,875 -58 1.50 147 18 944L AE-CHN-944L-022 547,792 4,979,875 -58 1.50 164 31 944L AE-CHN-944L-023 547,789 4,979,874 -58 1.50 164 31 985R AE-CHN-985R-001 548,000 4,979,945 -10 4.10 347 1 985R AE-CHN-985R-002 548,002 4,979,946 -10 3.40 347 -1 985R AE-CHN-985R-003 548,004 4,979,946 -10 4.20 345 2 985R AE-CHN-985R-004 548,006 4,979,947 -11 4.00 348 6 985R AE-CHN-985R-005 548,008 4,979,947 -11 4.10 350 -1 985R AE-CHN-985R-006 548,010 4,979,947 -11 3.50 351 3 985R AE-CHN-985R-007 548,012 4,979,948 -11 3.50 351 0 985R AE-CHN-985R-008 548,014 4,979,948 -12 3.60 349 8 985R AE-CHN-985R-009 548,016 4,979,949 -12 3.60 348 3 985R AE-CHN-985R-010 548,018 4,979,947 -12 5.60 342 0 985R AE-CHN-985R-011 548,020 4,979,949 -12 4.20 350 1 985R AE-CHN-985R-012 548,022 4,979,950 -13 3.10 346 3 985R AE-CHN-985R-013 548,024 4,979,950 -13 4.00 350 2 985R AE-CHN-985R-014 548,026 4,979,950 -13 4.30 348 3 985R AE-CHN-985R-015 548,028 4,979,951 -14 4.30 351 6 985R AE-CHN-985R-016 548,029 4,979,952 -14 3.70 344 4 985R AE-CHN-985R-017 548,031 4,979,952 -14 4.20 347 5

Table 2. Aureus East underground channel sampling results from 940 level, 944 level and 985 levels and ramps

Channel Length Au gpt AE-CHN-985R-001 1.10 7.58 including 0.60 12.3 AE-CHN-985R-002 2.10 1.19 AE-CHN-985R-003 2.00 8.09 including 0.50 9.82 and 0.50 21.5 AE-CHN-985R-004 3.50 1.40 including 0.50 7.89 AE-CHN-985R-005 1.10 4.60 including 0.50 9.02 AE-CHN-985R-006 3.50 4.35 including 0.50 5.88 and 0.50 22.0 AE-CHN-985R-007 1.00 0.98 AE-CHN-985R-008 3.60 2.20 including 0.50 5.45 and 0.60 6.62 AE-CHN-985R-009 1.60 11.5 including 0.50 25.5 and 0.60 9.18 AE-CHN-985R-010 5.00 3.23 including 0.50 15.1 and 0.50 8.43 AE-CHN-985R-011 4.20 1.46 AE-CHN-985R-012 2.60 2.41 including 0.60 8.84 AE-CHN-985R-013 4.00 1.75 including 0.50 5.99 AE-CHN-985R-014 4.30 4.50 including 0.60 28.6 AE-CHN-985R-015 3.70 0.88 AE-CHN-985R-016 3.20 2.70 including 0.50 8.18 and 0.50 6.83 AE-CHN-985R-017 4.20 1.49 AE-CHN-940E-001 2.60 8.36 including 2.10 10.3 AE-CHN-940E-002 2.60 10.1 including 2.10 12.5 AE-CHN-940E-003 2.70 1.54 including 1.10 3.51 AE-CHN-940E-004 2.85 3.97 including 1.85 5.96 AE-CHN-940E-005 2.75 0.50 including 1.25 1.01 AE-CHN-940E-006 3.00 1.34 including 0.60 4.91 AE-CHN-940E-007 2.20 34.7 including 0.60 126.5 AE-CHN-940E-008 1.95 14.0 including 0.95 28.5 AE-CHN-940E-009 2.05 0.68 including 1.00 1.16 AE-CHN-940E-010 2.00 1.77 including 1.00 3.44 AE-CHN-940E-011 2.00 3.37 including 1.50 4.46 AE-CHN-940E-012 2.10 15.0 including 1.50 20.9 AE-CHN-940E-013 1.60 4.73 including 1.00 7.50 AE-CHN-940E-014 2.50 4.81 including 2.00 5.93 including 0.50 21.4 AE-CHN-940E-015 2.00 3.21 including 1.00 6.17 AE-CHN-940E-016 3.00 1.37 including 1.00 3.76 AE-CHN-940E-017 1.90 5.10 including 1.00 9.59 AE-CHN-940E-018 2.85 6.98 including 1.35 14.5 AE-CHN-940E-019 2.25 2.11 including 1.75 2.63 AE-CHN-940R-001 0.5 0.11 AE-CHN-940R-002 0.5 0.34 AE-CHN-944L-001 1.10 32.2 including 0.60 58.2 AE-CHN-944L-002 1.55 39.1 including 0.65 90.1 AE-CHN-944L-003 1.00 0.76 AE-CHN-944L-004 2.00 9.14 including 0.40 42.1 AE-CHN-944L-005 2.00 14.5 including 0.70 40.6 AE-CHN-944L-006 1.80 2.09 AE-CHN-944L-007 1.50 6.37 including 0.60 15.0 AE-CHN-944L-008 1.75 0.61 AE-CHN-944L-009 2.30 2.38 AE-CHN-944L-010 1.35 12.8 including 0.45 32.9 AE-CHN-944L-011 1.30 22.2 including 0.50 46.6 AE-CHN-944L-012 1.55 15.3 including 0.55 41.3 AE-CHN-944L-013 2.20 6.33 including 0.60 20 AE-CHN-944L-014 1.80 11.9 including 0.55 37.5 AE-CHN-944L-015 1.25 21.7 including 0.55 48.1 AE-CHN-944L-016 1.60 27.5 including 0.55 77 AE-CHN-944L-017 2.00 32.9 including 0.50 121 AE-CHN-944L-018 1.00 0.84 AE-CHN-944L-019 1.50 9.67 including 0.50 28.0 AE-CHN-944L-020 2.00 1.99 AE-CHN-944L-021 1.00 39.2 including 0.50 78.0 AE-CHN-944L-022 1.00 4.16 including 0.50 7.68 AE-CHN-944L-023 1.50 168 including 0.50 501

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the Company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

