Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 16:34
Sasol ecoFT and Sweden's Uniper partner to produce sustainable aviation fuel through SkyFuelH2

JOHANNESBURG, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol ecoFT has signed a letter of intent with Sollefteå municipality in collaboration with Sweden's energy company Uniper, to investigate the possibility of establishing an industry-scale production facility for sustainable aviation fuel. Once built, this highly innovative industrial plant, will contribute to the decarbonisation of the aviation industry.

Taking place under the joint venture SkyFuelH2, the ambition is to produce sustainable aviation fuel based on green hydrogen and carbon from biomass using the Fischer-Tropsch process. The process is based on Sasol's world-class proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technology.

Långsele in Sollefteå is the natural site selection for SkyFuelH2, not least thanks to the municipality's ambitious growth targets and its supply of renewable electricity, carbon from biomass, and suitable land areas.

"We are excited to leverage our proven Fischer-Tropsch technology and 70 years of experience in running complex, integrated operations to produce and market fuels and chemicals. By applying green hydrogen and sustainable carbon sources as feedstock in our proprietary Power-to-Liquids (PtL) process, we can now produce sustainable fuels, thereby contributing to a thriving planet, our society and enterprises," said Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO of Sasol Limited.

Swedish Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson said SkyFuelH2 is crucial for the evolution of the aviation industry.

"The joint venture is a great example of how new technology can enable the green transition in the north of Sweden."

Following the letter of intent, work now continues to further evaluate the feasibility to establish SkyFuelH2 in Långsele, Sollefteå.

For more information, please contact:
Ezena Reyneke
Brand and Communications Lead, Sasol ecoFT
Tel: +27 (82) 776 0855
E-Mail: ezena.reyneke@sasol.com

