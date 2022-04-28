New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Element.Black is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to building a Web3.0 entertainment collection, digital rights, and sharing ecology. Leveraging on its rich foundation in Social-Fi and Game-Fi, innovative Create-to-Earn and NFT2.0 gameplay, and the development the of "X Infinity Project" with several mechanisms, Element.Black provides channels for the mass migration of Web2.0 musicians, artists, celebrities, and fashion designers to the Metaverse and Web3.





Understand ELT's Surge: NFT2.0 New Species Starting To Go Viral

ELT is the only governance token and value anchor for the entire Element ecology, with a continuous deflationary token model of no incremental issuance. It has a wide range of use scenarios, including but not limited to buying/trading NFT, minting/creating NFT, renting resources, buying ecological tools, acquiring equity, staking, and interacting with the X Infinity Ecosystem, etc.

The good news is that the number of Element.Black users is still growing continuously, and the amount of daily active users also remains at a high level.

The team is active; the news is positive

The ELT team made an announcement of the exclusive release of the Akon Music NFT blind box, in collaboration with legendary American musician Akon, on the OKx NFT and Binance NFT platforms on April 22.

Akon is an American singer and hip-hop sensation who has produced songs that have topped the weekly leaderboard in multiple countries and is the first artist ever to hold both the #1 and #2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 twice. In addition to the innovative Create-to-Earn game, there are several never-before-released songs that will be released in conjunction with the Akon NFT.

The powerful Social-Fi and Game-Fi features within the Element Ecosystem bring a whole new experience to player-to-player interaction and fans of Akon interaction.

Arguably, the Akon NFT is both a positive in the Element Ecosystem and a flagship project of NFT 2.0, leading towards a new area of opportunity.

While the NFT market continues to heat up in 2022, NFT 2.0 is placing more emphasis on the utility and functionality of NFTs.

The market performance has shown us that Akon NFT plays an important role in the development of the whole Element Ecosystem, and the combination and interaction between the two has laid a deep foundation for ELT.

Next, the ELT team will have more significant moves, including adding destruction mechanism in the Ecosystem; using Music Infinity as a grip to launch X Infinity progressively, independently issuing the ecological equity token MIT, interacting with ELT in multiple dimensions; adjusting Akon NFT's Create-to-Earn game from time to time to ensure stability and potential of its value, etc.

ELT has just begun

The innovative Create-to-Earn and NFT2.0 gameplay are the important factors for the rise of Element. At the same time, a high-performance underlying infrastructure is also essential.

Element's toolkit is said to provide Web2.0 musicians, artists, celebrities, and fashion designers with an NF2.0T developer platform comparable to an Internet-level operating system. The system has the following features:

Simple and smooth user experience, no need for complicated key management. Element will manage secure key escrow, signing, issuance and transaction process.

Flexible creation of exclusive NFTs, supportive of batch creation of NFTs, the flexibility to pre-set limited releases and custom sets, and designed for real application scenarios.

Efficient operation platform, performing rapid batch distribution after creating NFTs. Attentive transaction management.

Rich ecological components, with the existing DID accounts, SDK and other components, it greatly reduces the amount of infrastructure development required and connects to users easily.

In addition, Element is also actively moving forward with its BSC deployment plans by improving its infrastructure and upgrading its NFT 2.0 tools. For example, integrating Chainlink Oracle, securely integrating NFT into IoT data, web API and various data providers, using Chainlink VRF to obtain verifiable random numbers, interacting with off-chain backend systems and triggering cyber-physical systems. All the above features can be used to create NFT, carry out P2P transactions and view status, bringing all users a better Web3.0 Ecosystem.

Analysts believe that by combining Social-Fi, Game-Fi, NFT2.0 and Create-to-Earn, Element makes it easy for users to participate, issue, buy, mint and trade NFT, which integrates and produces the new value systems, accelerates the migration from the physical world to the digital value world.

Correspondingly, Element will not only become part of the iterative NFT and Create-to-Earn models, but also continue to expand the boundaries of general public's access to the Web3.0 Ecosystem. The room for imagination and the business scale of ELT are certainly worth looking forward to.

