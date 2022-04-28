Adevinta ASA: Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2021 Annual Report

Oslo, 28 April 2022 - Adevinta ASA has released its 2021 Annual Report. It is available on www.adevinta.com/investors, and a printed copy may also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: ir@adevinta.com.



Reflecting on 2021, Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, said: "As we look back on 2021, in many ways Adevinta feels like a new company. During the year under review, we became bigger, better and more successful. We have become the European champion of the online classifieds industry, operating a tried-and-tested business model in markets we know well. The key change over the past year is the scale of our opportunities, brands and assets, and the opportunities this scale presents. We have strong financial capacity as a combined business with revenue of more than €1.5 billion delivering robust profitability of 34% and generating strong cash flows. Adevinta is moving forward with an array of strengths; we are the largest pure-play classifieds player in the western world, serving more than one billion people and with leading positions in 15 markets. Among our 8,100 employees, we have close to 3,000 working in product and technology teams that drive our platforms and innovation each day.

"We closed 2021 with our markets and business well positioned. In France, leboncoin is a household name. In Germany, mobile.de is the biggest vehicle marketplace in Europe while eBay Kleinanzeigen is Germany's top classifieds portal. In the Netherlands, Marktplaats is the country's largest online marketplace. In Spain, we hold number one positions in motors and jobs and the number two slot in real estate. In Italy, we hold four strong and respected brands covering online classifieds, recruitment and motors. Outside Europe, we are considered to be the online classifieds champion in Brazil. We know that driving further growth requires strong execution and focus on the biggest opportunities. We therefore conducted a strategic review following the completion of the eCG acquisition to determine our key priorities, and to assess how we should invest for the highest return.

"We know that driving further growth requires strong execution and focus on the biggest opportunities. We therefore conducted a strategic review following the completion of the eCG acquisition to determine our key priorities, and to assess how we should invest for the highest return.

"The result was our new strategic plan entitled 'Growing at Scale':

Focus on our five core geographic markets

Concentrate on high-quality verticals

Become fully transactional in consumer goods

Leverage technology and transform our advertising business

"By prioritising investment for growth in our five core markets, we can reduce complexity and execute much faster."

-end-

Notes to Editors

IR contact

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com



Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com



Media contacts

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

T: +33

press@adevinta.com

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments