Win-Win: Starch's Plant-Based Packaging Propels Businesses to Achieve Sustainability Objectives!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Eco-friendly products are trending! However, many companies are struggling to make the switch to sustainable packaging. The transition for many companies is often too expensive, time-consuming and consumers truly prefer what they're used to. Starch® manufactures and develops plant-based biopolymer technology that's designed to replace single-use plastic packaging. Their mission is to streamline sustainable packaging to consumers, co-packers, private brands, and big box retailers. The company's designs are inspired by the needs of nature and driven by consumer demand. "Starch's vision is to oust single-use plastics without disrupting consumers' lifestyles while making it economically viable for companies," shared - J. Padilla, Founder & CEO of Starch®.

Today's consumers are more observant and conscientious with their purchases. They are paying attention to companies who are socially responsible and are prioritizing the environment. Recent survey data found that 78% of consumers prefer to buy sustainable products. With Starch®, the process for businesses to switch to plant-based packaging is simplified. There is no refuting that sustainable options are a necessity of our future. According to an article by the Guardian, In 2019 the US produced the second most plastic pollution. This is a pivotal time for companies to seek out more environmentally friendly packaging solutions. As the markets move towards a circular-economy those who can make the transition early will be the pioneers of the industry and will secure longevity while building consumer loyalty.

