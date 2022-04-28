DJ Ørsted takes final investment decision on 201 MW onshore wind project Sunflower Wind in Kansas, US

Ørsted's Board of Directors has taken final investment decision (FID) on onshore wind farm Sunflower Wind in Kansas. The 201 MW wind farm will be located in Marion County, mid-Kansas, and will become Ørsted's fourth onshore wind farm in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) energy market. The project was acquired together with Lincoln Land Wind last year. Since the acquisition, critical development activities have been completed, and the project has been optimised to deliver a strong business case. Sunflower Wind will bring Ørsted's capacity in the SPP energy market to 832 MW, which is enough to power almost 270,000 US homes. Neil O'Donovan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore, says: 'I'm pleased that we're continuing to bring projects in the SPP market to FID. Sunflower Wind will be able to provide green energy to more than 68,000 homes, and we're excited to continue the construction of the project, which we expect to reach commercial operation in the second half of 2023. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation with the local community in and around Marion County.' Ørsted's onshore business currently has over 4,200 MW in operation and under construction across the US, with an ambition of reaching 17.5 GW globally in 2030. For further information, please contact: Media Relations Kathrine Ejlskov + 45 99 55 10 23 katej@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted takes final investment decision on 201 MW onshore wind project Sunflower Wind in Kansas, US.pdf . Sunflower Wind map.jpg News Source: Ritzau

