Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
WKN: A0B6SJ ISIN: LT0000101446 
Stuttgart
28.04.22
15:46 Uhr
0,570 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
28.04.2022
Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 28 April 2022: 



 1. The conclusions of the audit regarding the Financial Statements and Annual
   Report of the Company for the year 2021

.


Information heard.



 1. The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2021

.


Information heard.



 1. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of the Company for the year
   2021.


To approve the set of the Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of
Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2021, which has been prepared in
accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by
the European Union and submitted together with the independent auditor's
opinion. 



 1. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company

.


The following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB
has been approved: 



                                     Amount 
                                     (Euros)
Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end 15,349,2
 of the accounting financial year                     68  
Dividends paid                               -  
Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year            303,350
Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit  132,273
 (loss) statement                                
Transfers from reserves                          -  
Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in     -  
 case of the shareholders' decision to cover all or a part of loss)       
Total profit (loss) available for appropriation             15,784,8
                                      91  
a part of profit to the legal reserve                   -  
a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares     -  
a part of profit to other reserve                     -  
a part of profit for dividend paying                    -  
a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board   -  
 and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes      
Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial   15,784,8
 year transferred to the next financial year                91  



 1. Election of the members to the audit committee.


The following members have been elected to the audit committee:

 -- Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

 -- Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

 -- Lina Rageliene.




Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Information

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064119
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
