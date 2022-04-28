The hyper deflationary coin was created to make a positive impact on the world by leveraging the amazing possibilities of a decentralized finance system

Alvarado, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - CareCoin has announced the creation of the largest good-cause cryptocurrency ecosystem the world has ever known. The new cryptocurrency is a hyper-deflationary coin built on the Binance Smart Chain to spread love and care.

According to the creators, the new cryptocurrency will allow individuals to leverage the power of a strong community to make a positive impact in the world.

While the focus of most cryptocurrency projects is to maximize profit for holders by serving as viable investment instruments, CareCoin offers the same perks but with the added benefit of being a charity token. The developers have revealed that the new cryptocurrency will donate 2% of every transaction to various humanitarian and socio-economic causes which will be chosen by holders.

"CareCoin is a humanitarian effort that intends to give to a variety of causes, including medical research and disaster relief. When we look at the charity sector, we frequently find it to be rather archaic. You may have to jump through hoops to discover the perfect charity for you, and you may also be unsure whether your money will reach the intended recipients. You don't have to worry about the funds because CareCoin charities are well organized," - James Stephens, Owner.

In addition, the new hyper-deflationary token also possesses amazing utilities and a comprehensive ecosystem that includes a CareVerse, which the developers have described as a hub of Virtual Reality Categorized Interest Rooms, where people can come together to talk about specific ailments and conditions that affect them in real life.

While CareCoin will issue holders a CareCard for processing crypto purchases everywhere Visa is accepted, as well as a CareWallet that supports some of the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, BitCoin, and BNB. The developers have hinted that they are on course to unveil a decentralized, yet fully integrated CareDex exchange, to offer easy access to CareCoin, major stable coins, and a list of top trending coins.

Anyone interested in learning about the other amazing utilities of this revolutionary cryptocurrency can visit the CareCoin website or click on the following link to become part of the humanitarian crypto community:

