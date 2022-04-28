BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(The "Company")

28 April 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of BMO Global Assets Management, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London. EC2A 2NY on 27 May 2022 at 2pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

END