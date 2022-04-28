ASSYSTEM: First-quarter 2022 consolidated revenue

First-quarter 2022 consolidated revenue

Paris-La Défense, 28 April 2022,5.35 p.m. (CEST) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a major player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the three months ended 31 March 2022 (first-quarter 2022).

First-quarter 2022 consolidated revenue

In € millions Q1 2021

reported Q1 2021

restated(1) Q1 2022



Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change(2) Group 127.9 118.3 129.1 +9.2% +2.3% Nuclear 81.8 81.8 87.7 +7.2% +6.3% ET&I(3) 46.1 36.5 41.4 +13.6% -6.6%

(1)On 1 January 2022, Assystem sold its life sciences and general industry technical assistance activities to Expleo Group. Revenue figures forQ1 2021 have therefore been restated to enable meaningful year-on-year comparisons.

(2)Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Assystem's consolidated revenue totalled €129.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 9.2% on the restated figure for the first three months of 2021. The year-on-year increase breaks down as 2.3% in like-for-like growth, a positive 6.1% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (due to the consolidation of the India-based company STUP as from 1 July 2021 and the UK company Schofield Lothian as from 1 October 2021), and a 0.8% favourable currency effect.

NUCLEAR (67.9% of consolidated revenue)

Revenue from Nuclear activities totalled €87.7 million versus €81.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. This 7.2% year-on-year increase includes 6.3% like-for-like growth and a positive 0.9% currency effect. Growth continued to be led by operations in France and the United Kingdom.

ENERGY TRANSITION & INFRASTRUCTURES (ET&I)

ET&I revenue came to €41.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.Total year-on-year growth was 13.6%, breaking down as a 6.6% like-for-like decrease, a positive 19.8% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (STUP and Schofield Lothian), and a 0.4% favourable currency effect.

The like-for-like decrease was due to the timing of the ends of contracts (in 2021) and the ramp-up (in 2022) of a number of projects with high revenue streams for ET&I. Therefore, the like-for-like change in revenue for 2022 as a whole should not in any way be extrapolated from first-quarter data.

DIVIDEND FOR 2021

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2022, Assystem will recommend the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share. If the shareholders approve this dividend, it will be paid on 8 July 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 7 July.

2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

3 June: Annual General Meeting (9.30 a.m.)

8 July: 2021 dividend payment date (record date: 7 July)

28 July: First-half 2022 revenue release

14 September: First-half 2022 results release - Presentation meeting on 15 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem's main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group's 13 countries of operation, the skills of more than 6,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 50 years' experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients' complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

