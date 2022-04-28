Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

During its meeting on April 28, 2022 following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors was informed that the company La Forézienne de Participations, a non-independent director, represented by Mr David Lubek, was resigning from its position as a director. This resignation took effect following this Board meeting.

This resignation and that of Mr Michel Savart, submitted on April 26, 2022, follow the Casino group's divestment of its remaining interest in Mercialys' capital, as announced on April 4, 2022.

Mr Jacques Dumas, a non-independent director, will continue in his office. As Mr Dumas has retired from the Casino group, Mercialys' Board of Directors will be able to continue to benefit from his expertise, particularly regarding legal, financial and real estate aspects.

The Board of Directors praised the work accomplished by the Casino group's representatives since Mercialys' initial public offering in 2005, as well as the quality of the dialogue established within its governance structures over the past 17 years, helping develop the Company's economic performance, in line with governance best practices.

The Company's Board of Directors, through the work of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, will recruit directors making it possible to ensure its governance's continued alignment with the best standards, and will notably continue working towards gender parity.

Lastly, as the General Meeting on April 28, 2022 voted to approve the renewal of Mr Eric Le Gentil's term of office as a director, he was reappointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for three years. The terms of office of Mr Vincent Ravat as Chief Executive Officer and Ms Elizabeth Blaise as Deputy Chief Executive Officer were also renewed for the same period.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,134 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2021 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

