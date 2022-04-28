GROSS PROFIT CONTINUES TO SOAR

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change at

current

scope

exch. rates Like for like

(lfl)** CONSOLIDATED (unaudited) Number of shipments 74,374 69,050 +7.7% +7.6% Sales(€m) 233.9 135.0 +73.3% +67.8% Gross profit (€m) 35.0 24.0 +45.8% +39.8%

* Reminder: Sales is not a relevant indicator of business in our sector, as it is greatly impacted by changing air and sea freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (particularly versus USD), etc. Changes in the number of shipments, volumes shipped and, in financial terms, gross profit are relevant indicators.

** lfl: at constant exchange rate excluding the acquisition of Transports Petit

MARKET REVIEW

Successive lockdowns in China prompted by the spread of Omicron and the country's zero-COVID policy, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, caused further disruption to world trade and international logistics chains during Q1, particularly towards the end of the period.

Sea freight:

While the highly automated Chinese port terminals stayed open, land transport was hampered by bottlenecks caused by the drastic lockdown measures implemented by local authorities.

Furthermore,

the blank sailing policies pursued by shipping companies in an attempt to maintain an acceptable level of service, and

the shift of China/Europe rail operations towards sea freight caused further disruption to international logistics chains.

Despite the demand driven by restrictions, operating conditions for sea freight remained challenging in Q1 2022, marked by high freight rates, limited space and extended transit times

Air freight:

Air transport between Asia and Europe was severely impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict in two ways:

flight paths over Russia had to be diverted, and

Russian airline capacity on the market had to be cancelled due to international sanctions.

Moreover, lockdowns in Shenzhen and Shanghai considerably reduced departure capacity from these two cities, leading to an increase in freight rates.

BUSINESS VOLUMES AND GROSS PROFIT

Despite the ongoing severe disruptions, volumes shipped by the Group continued to increase throughout the period, with:

sea freight up 5.6% (number of containers) amid a declining market

(number of containers) amid a declining market air freight up 11.2% (tonnage) amid a flat market

driven by:

continued strong growth in the Group's core business

the energy and commitment of our sales force (7% of Q1 2022 gross profit generated by new clients),

(7% of Q1 2022 gross profit generated by new clients), the use of alternative solutions to offset market shortfalls (use of secondary airports, etc.).

Furthermore,

the Group posted robust growth in the Europe/North Africa trade business (shipments up 30%) fuelled by market share gains and the acquisition of a new major automotive client.

Gross profit continued to soar (up 45.8%), driven by:

the volume increase,

the ramp-up of special operations (project cargo, factory emergency assistance, aircraft chartering, etc.),

persisting exceptional market conditions.

BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS LINE

NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS GROSS PROFIT (€m) At current scope and exchange rates Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Q1 2022/ Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Q1 2021/ Q1 2020 Sea freight 33,255 32,333 +2.9% 18.9 12.3 +53.7% Air freight 17,233 17,636 -2.3% 10.7 7.3 +46.5% RORO* 14,830 11,399 +30.1% 2.8 2.2 +23.8% Other 9,056 7,682 +17.9% 2.2 1.5 +43.5% TOTAL OVERSEAS BUSINESS 74,374 69,050 +7.7% 34.6 23.4 +47.9% Log System 0.4** 0.7 -40.1% Consolidation entries (0.1) (0.1) N/A TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 35.0 24.0 +45.8%

Roll-on/roll-off

** 2 months of operations

VOLUMES At current scope and exchange rates Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Q1 2021/ Q1 2020 Sea freight 63,255 TEUs* 59,911 TEUs* +5.6% Air freight 18,409 T** 16,551 T** +11.2%

Twenty-foot equivalent units

** Tons

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Late Q1 2022 launch of 5,900 m² logistics platform at Paris CDG, a new hub for managing: cross docking operations, air shipments, transport to and from North Africa.

a new hub for managing:

The platform is designed to support development of the Group's operations in the luxury and high-tech sectors (TAPA certification in progress).

1 March 2022 disposal of CLASQUIN SA's 70% stake in subsidiary Log System, an asset that ceased to be strategic following the overhaul of Group information systems.

2022 OUTLOOK

Market

International trade estimates (by volume): up 2.4-3.0% (WTO 15 April 2022) (versus 4.7% previously).

NB: The surge in inflation partly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could prompt the WTO to further curtail its estimates.

CLASQUIN

Business (volumes): outperform market growth

CLASQUIN does very limited business with Russia and Ukraine (0.1% in 2021).

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after market closure) Thursday, 9 June 2022 Combined Annual General Meeting Thursday, 28 July 2022 Q2 2022 business report Tuesday, 13 September 2022 H1 2022 results Thursday, 27 October 2022 Q3 2022 business report

