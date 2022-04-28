Universal Robots, the Danish producer of collaborative robots (cobots), has reported record Q1 revenue of USD 85m, 30% up on its 2021 Q1 revenue.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Kim Nørgaard Andreasen said:

'Reporting record Q1 revenue at a time when businesses across the world are facing disruption from the pandemic, supply chain challenges and conflict is a testament to the role collaborative automation can play in helping our customers stay competitive. In addition to record revenue, we have been pleased this quarter to welcome 80 new employees to our rapidly growing company.'

In January, Universal Robots reported 2021 revenue of over USD 311m, which it attributed to growing awareness of the contribution automation can make to productivity as well as to the role of cobots in supporting businesses facing workforce shortages. Kim Nørgaard Andreasen continued:

'When we consider the trends in both societies and businesses, everything points to a growing demand for automation. We are making plans to meet this demand, including starting work this month on new bigger headquarters in Denmark to help accommodate the company's growth.'

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots aims to empower change in the way work is done using its leading-edge robotics platform.

Since introducing the world's first commercially viable collaborative robot (cobot) in 2008, UR has developed a product portfolio including the UR3e, UR5e, UR10e, and UR16e, reflecting a range of reaches and payloads. Each model is supported by a wide selection of end-effectors, software, accessories and application kits in the UR+ ecosystem. This allows the cobots to be used across a wide range of industries and means that they can be redeployed across diverse tasks.

The company, which is part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has offices in the USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Mexico. Universal Robots has installed over 50,000 cobots worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.

