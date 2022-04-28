The Swedish Medical Products Agency (SMPA) has given its approval to treat a compassionate case of osteoarticular infection of a prosthetic joint with the Company's anti-S. aureus phages

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the first international approval of a compassionate treatment with its phages, in Sweden.

The Swedish Medical Products Agency (SMPA) has given its approval to treat a case of osteoarticular infection of a prosthetic joint with Pherecydes Pharma's anti-S. aureus phages. The treatment should be administered to the patient at Uppsala hospital in the coming days.

With the compassionate treatments continuing to be provided in France, Pherecydes Pharma is thus taking the number of patients treated to date to beyond 50.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, stated: "This first international approval for compassionate use with our phages is a major step for Pherecydes Pharma's development. Firstly, it is further proof of the growing global awareness of the health emergency caused by resistant bacterial infections. Indeed, countries' health organizations are closely monitoring this global health issue and are particularly receptive to innovations that provide a therapeutic response. This approval from the SMPA is also recognition of our phages' pharmaceutical quality, one of the criteria scrupulously followed by all health agencies. This decision also confirms that Pherecydes Pharma enjoys a growing international reputation and underscores our strategic approach focusing on compassionate treatment as the first step in positioning our phages prior to their European marketing authorization

