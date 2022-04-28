Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0E9 ISIN: NL0014332678 Ticker-Symbol: JDE 
Tradegate
28.04.22
10:48 Uhr
27,940 Euro
+0,240
+0,87 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
JDE PEETS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JDE PEETS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,92027,98019:04
27,92027,98018:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 18:05
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 28 April 2022

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that, following the decision of Mr. Gerhard Pleuhs to step down from JDE Peet's' Board of Directors (the Board) at the closing of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 11 May 2022, the Board proposes the appointment of Mr. Jeroen Katgert as non-executive member of the Board. The appointment of Jeroen Katgert is subject to the approval by the general meeting which will be tabled on the agenda of the first general meeting following the 2022 AGM. Until then, Jeroen will temporarily fill-in the vacancy on the Board as a stand-in non-executive member of the Board from 11 May 2022 until the aforementioned anticipated approval.

The Board wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to Gerhard Pleuhs for his valuable contribution to the company over the years that he has been actively involved in the continued growth and success of the company.

Mr. Jeroen Katgert (1968), Dutch, has been the Senior Vice President Finance, Mondelez Europe since May 2018. Jeroen joined Mondelez Europe in 2008 and held various leadership positions at Mondelez, including Vice President Commercial and FP&A, Vice President Finance Coffee Europe and Vice President Finance "Project One Europe". Prior to joining Mondelez, he spent 16 years at Unilever in a variety of roles, including Vice President Finance Unilever, Supply Chain Europe and Finance Director M&A and Treasury.

# # #

Enquiries

Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2021, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment

  • jde-peets-announces-changes-to-the-composition-of-its-board-of-directors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ce1e2f4-6dbf-4875-8353-d5ba2d095e77)

JDE PEETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.