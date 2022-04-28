- (PLX AI) - Barry Callebaut plans USD 104 million investment in new specialty chocolate factory in Ontario, Canada.
- • Chocolate factory designed for sugar-free chocolate, high protein, and other specialty products to meet increasing customer demand
- • Initial annual capacity will be more than 50,000 metric tonnes of liquid and molded chocolate production
- • New specialty chocolate factory will become the 2nd largest factory in Region Americas and marks the biggest capital investment ever in a factory in North America
BARRY CALLEBAUT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de