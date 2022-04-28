SHOWROOMPRIVE: PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 28, 2022 -Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specialising in smart shopping, announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its filing with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;

the Board of director's report on corporate governance;

information on the statutory auditors' fees;

the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report;

the description of the share buyback program.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available, free of charge, on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). The 2021 Universal Registration Document is also available at SRP Groupe's head quarter, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France.

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.



Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.



For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com

CONTACTS

Showroomprivé

Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations

investor.relations@showroomprive.net



Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net Taddeo

+33 6 58 53 45 91

presse.showroomprive@taddeo.fr

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income

