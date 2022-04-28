GROUPE LDLC: 2021/2022 REVENUES OF EUR 684.9M

LIMONEST, 28 APRIL 2022, 5.45 PM

Q4 REVENUES OF €160.1M, FOLLOWING A RETURN TO A NORMAL RATE OF CONSUMPTION

FULL-YEAR BTOB REVENUES UP 4.8% TO €194.7M

OBJECTIVE OF STRENGTHENING LDLC'S BRAND AWARENESS AMONG THE GENERAL PUBLIC

STRONG BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS AND BUSINESS MODEL WITH MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "The Group performed well during the year with revenues of nearly €685 million, down from the record levels of the previous year, but up sharply from the Group's pre-crisis activity. As consumption levels return to normal, the Group should generate EBITDA in excess of €55m, in line with the latest estimates communicated in February.

In view of the year-to-year trends, the Group considers that it will return to a rate of consumption comparable to 2021, excluding the crisis period, by the end of September 2022. Supported by a model that continues to generate cash and a healthy cash reserve, the Group has the means to build future growth. Investments in growth have already been made, such as the new logistics facility in St Quentin-Fallavier. The Group also intends to continue to expand its chain of stores and strengthen the LDLC brand awareness to increase its market share among the general public."



CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (1 APRIL TO 31 MARCH) - UNAUDITED

€m 2021/2022 2020/2021 Change (%) Q1 revenues 163.7 149.1 +9.8% Q2 revenues 169.7 165.2 +2.7% Q3 revenues 191.4 227.8 -16.0% Q4 revenues 160.1 181.9 -12.0% 12-month revenues 684.9 724.1 -5.4%

Corporate data: Q4 2021/2022 revenues amounted to €148.7m and full-year revenues came to €640.1m.



Q4 2021/2022 revenues: €160.1m (down 12.0%) following a return to normal consumption patterns

Over the past quarter, the BtoC business generated revenues of €109.2m, down 15.3%, reflecting a return to non-COVID consumption levels. This level of activity nevertheless remains well above that of 2019, demonstrating that the Group was able to take advantage of the period to gain market share both online and in physical stores. Revenues from LDLC stores for the period came to €21m, compared with €24.7m in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year and €15.6m in the equivalent quarter in 2019.

The BtoB business performed well with Q4 2021/2022 revenues of €47.7m, compared with €50.1m the previous year.

Revenues from other businesses grew to €3.2m (up 15%) during the period, compared to €2.8m last year. Childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé continued to grow with quarterly revenues up 12.5% to €2.1m.

Annual revenues of €684.9m (down 5.4% vs. €724.1m in 2020/2021)

2021/2022 consolidated revenues came to €684.9m, down 5.4% compared to last year's record performance. After a first half of growth, the Group had to deal with a market environment disrupted by difficulties in the supply of graphics cards during key periods (Black Friday and Christmas) combined with a return to a normal consumption level in the BtoC business.

BtoC revenues, down 9.2%, amounted to €477.6m compared to €526.2m in 2020/2021 but show growth of 47.6% compared to 2019/2020 revenues of €323.6m. LDLC store revenues (62 LDLC stores in France at 31 March 2022) rose by 4.7% to €90.3m. The Group's stores (all chains combined) posted combined revenues of €120.6 million, up 2.7%.

The BtoB business grew by 4.8% over the full financial year to €194.7m (€185.9m in 2020-2021), reflecting the strong business momentum in the first half of the year.

Other businesses posted total full-year revenues of €12.6m, up 5.1% from €12.0m in FY 2020/2021. Childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé posted annual revenues of €8.4 million, up 7.9%, and continued its growth trajectory, driven by its online reputation and the opening of four new points of sale during the financial year.

RECENT NEWS AND OUTLOOK

A new logistics tool to support business growth

The LDLC Group is continuing to develop the new approximately 28,000 sqm warehouse in St Quentin-Fallavier, which will replace the existing 21,000 sqm logistics structure that is no longer suited to the Group's fully multi-channel organisation. This warehouse should be operational after summer 2022. The Group has nevertheless given itself the option of postponing its opening until 2023 if there is any doubt regarding its completion.

With optimised storage space and a state-of-the-art, largely automated logistics tool, this new site will make it possible to handle the increase in business in the years to come and the development of the store network, with openings set to accelerate over the coming months in line with the opportunities offered by the various brands of the LDLC Group.

In addition to improving logistical performance, the tool has been designed to reduce the time-consuming and tiring tasks of the teams and is fully in line with the quality of life at work approach advocated by the Group.

Communication campaign targeting the general public

The LDLC Group will launch a television communication campaign in the coming weeks. This campaign, which will be spread over several periods until the end of 2022, aims to increase awareness of the LDLC brand and its activity in a context of increased visibility for the Group (4-day week, "Undercover Boss" programme).

Through this campaign, the Group wishes to consolidate its position as a specialist in high-tech equipment capable of addressing the needs and concerns of all. The Group will thus showcase its network of stores and its accessibility to all consumers in every situation, from finding the right equipment through teams of enthusiasts who know how to advise on the right product for each individual, to finding solutions for troubleshooting or improving an existing hardware installation at a lower cost and with a view to extending the life of the products. The LDLC Group, currently known mainly by enthusiasts, will show through this campaign that everyone can be a customer, and that, with the constant development of the physical network, it operates as close as possible to each customer, with the ability to provide advice and solutions for every use: family, gaming, remote working or even professional use for all VSEs/SMEs.

Ambitions

As mentioned previously, the Group does not expect a return to positive comparative figures before the end of September 2022 due to a return to a non-crisis rate of consumption. Nevertheless, these economic fluctuations have no impact on the durability, development, relevance and efficiency of the LDLC Group's economic model. Against this backdrop, the Group will use the period to build its model, strengthen its reputation for the years ahead and continue to develop.

With a healthy financial situation and strong cash generation, the LDLC Group remains ambitious and has the means to progress, invest and thus become a major player in the French market both with private individuals and professionals. In addition, the Group remains open to all opportunities to expand beyond the borders and develop new markets.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR OF UPCOMING PUBLICATIONS AND EVENTS

Publication* Date Information meeting 2021/2022 full-year results 16 June 2022 17 June 2022 Q1 2022/2023 revenues 21 July 2022 Annual General Meeting 30 September 2022 Q2 2022/2023 revenues 27 October 2022 H1 2022/2023 results 1 December 2022 2 December 2022 Q3 2022/2023 revenues 26 January 2023 Q4 2022/2023 revenues 27 April 2023 2022/2023 full-year results 15 June 2023 16 June 2023

*Publication after market close



Next release:

16 June 2022 after market close, FY 2021/2022 results



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

