Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
28.04.2022
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, April 28

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES
FOR		%
FOR		VOTES
AGAINST		%
AGAINST		VOTES TOTAL% of ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
Resolution 1
To receive the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021		1,657,32099.967070.041,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2021		1,585,87096.2561,8513.751,647,7219.03%12,959
Resolution 3
To approve the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay four interim dividends per year		1,652,47699.675,5510.331,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 4
To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company		1,648,04999.586,9300.421,654,9799.07%5,701
Resolution 5
To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company.		1,648,04999.586,9300.421,654,9799.07%5,701
Resolution 6
To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company.		1,646,06899.468,9110.541,654,9799.07%5,701
Resolution 7
To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company		1,633,32599.3510,6290.651,643,9549.01%16,726
Resolution 8
To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration		1,657,32099.967070.041,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 9
Authority to allot up Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48		1,653,04799.704,9800.301,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 10
Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48		1,648,67099.449,3570.561,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 11*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48		1,591,83196.0166,1963.991,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 12*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48		1,606,39396.8951,6343.111,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 13*
Authority to repurchase the Company's shares		1,652,44399.665,5840.341,658,0279.09%2,653
Resolution 14*
Notice Period for General Meetings		1,626,06697.9633,9072.041,659,9739.10%707

*Special Resolution

NOTES:
1.Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
2.A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.
3.The number of shares in issue at close of business on 26 April 2022 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 9.10% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld).
4.The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
5.Copies of resolutions 9 to 14 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
6.These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.

For further information about this announcement please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

(pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

28 April 2022

