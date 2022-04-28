Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Orano has renewed the appointment of Claude Imauven as Chairman of the Group's Board of Directors.

Claude Imauven, who was appointed as Orano's Chairman on May 14, 2020, said: "I'm proud of the vote of confidence from the Board of Directors with this re-appointment as Chairman, and I'm very honored to continue with the mission entrusted to me in 2020. The changes in the energy, climate, and geopolitical context are bringing nuclear energy back to the forefront. Orano is a major nuclear player that is developing technologies and expertise for the climate, the resource economy and healthcare. The Group will continue to have the full backing of the Board of Directors so that it can pursue its development."

Claude Imauven is a graduate of the prestigious École Polytechnique and is an "Ingénieur au corps des mines" (state industrial engineer). He began his career in 1983 at the French Ministry of Industry and went on to hold several management positions in public administration, on the staff of several Ministries (namely Foreign Trade and Industry). His career at Saint-Gobain began in 1993 within the Flat Glass Division, where he became successively Vice-President of Industrial Policy then VP of Industry and Finance. In 1996, he was appointed General Delegate for Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Returning to France in 1999, he joined the Pipe Division as Chief Operating Officer of Pont-à-Mousson SA. In 2001, he became Chairman CEO of that company and President of the Pipe Division. In April 2004, Imauven was appointed Senior Vice-President of Saint-Gobain and President of the Construction Products Sector. In 2016, he become Chief Operating Officer of the Saint-Gobain Group, a position he held until 2019.

He has been a director at the Orano Group since it was restructured in July 2017.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

