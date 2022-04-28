Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Investor.Events productions would like to invite the Investment Community to Indiva's Investor Day, Monday, May 2 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.

Indiva Investor Update (TSXV: NDVA) (OTC: NDVAF)

Monday, May 2 at 1:00pm (PDT) | 4:00pm (EDT) | 9:00pm (GMT)

Live Presentation by Niel Marotta (President, CEO & Director) followed by Q & A

Niel Marotta, President & CEO, will provide an Indiva investor update at 1pm pacific standard time on Monday, May 2 and will discuss Indiva's Year-End and 4th Quarter Financials, plus..

New Products Introductions, including Grön Pearls, Wana Quick Midnight Berry, Jewels Cannabis Tarts and Dime Industries Vapes

Updated Market Share, including its distribution coast-to-coast-to-coast to all 10 provinces and 3 territories, adding a supply agreement with Nunavut in Q1 2022.

2022 Outlook, including Improved Margins due to the implementation of automation in the production and packaging of edible products.

Registration Open to Investors and Finance Professionals >>> This event is suitable for private investors, brokers, fund managers, financial institutions, funds, buy & sell side analysts, influencers, newsletter writers and journalists. The event is not suitable for people pursuing commercial opportunities.

ABOUT INDIVA (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF)

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Grön edibles, Dime Industries vape products, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands.

