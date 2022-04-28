CONTINUED SHARP RECOVERY IN ACTIVITY,

LEVERAGING A MORE FAVOURABLE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT DURING Q1 2022

COMBINED WITH STRUCTURAL BENEFITS FROM COST ADAPTATION

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Revenue : +57% 1 at €567m compared to Q1 2021 (or 92% of revenue in Q1 2019PF 1 , driven by high RPD 2 and persistent firm recovery in leisure customer demand.

: +57% at €567m compared to Q1 2021 (or 92% of revenue in Q1 2019PF , driven by high RPD and persistent firm recovery in leisure customer demand. Outstanding Margin after direct costs (MADC): strong improvement in margin to 34.5% in Q1 2022, well above pre-covid level (29.0% in Q1 2019 PF) as a result of fleet costs optimization

(MADC): strong improvement in margin to 34.5% in Q1 2022, well above pre-covid level (29.0% in Q1 2019 PF) as a result of fleet costs optimization Positive Corporate EBITDA, first time ever (historically negative figure due to seasonality): +€31m with positive fall-through (vs -€44m Corp. EBITDA in Q1 2021 and -€15m in 2019 PF 3

(historically negative figure due to seasonality): +€31m with positive fall-through Solid balance sheet: €247m Corporate net debt4, building on the financial restructuring achieved in February 2021.

UPDATE ON THE TENDER OFFER

Europcar Mobility Group is continuing to cooperate with Green Mobility Holding in view of the completion of the tender offer. The ongoing merger control procedure conducted by Green Mobility Holding with the European Commission, is making continuous progress.

On April 19, 2022 Green Mobility Holding filed for EU antitrust clearance to acquire Europcar Mobility Group and Green Mobility Holding expects:

Following the European Commission's decision, the French financial market regulator ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers ) to announce the final date up to which shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group can tender their shares and,

) to announce the final date up to which shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group can tender their shares and, The transaction to be completed in Q2 2022

In accordance with article 232-4 of the AMF general regulation, if the tender is successful, it will be automatically reopened within 10 trading days following the publication of the final result of the tender, under terms identical to those of the Offer. The AMF will publish the timetable for the reopening of the tender, which will remain open for at least 10 trading days.

2022 TRAJECTORY AND MID-TERM PROSPECTS

After a strong start of the year demonstrating the Group successful turnaround, Europcar Mobility Group is now foreseeing revenue and Corporate EBITDA growth for 2022 compared to 20215: solid volumes demand should continue to improve throughout the year 2022 with a good pricing momentum. Yet the market environment remains highly challenging: the Group expects demand to remain constrained by fleet shortage, an increasing cost base (fleet and overall inflation), rising supply difficulties with the Ukrainian conflict and macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Group is well on track in the deployment of its strategic roadmap. This will accelerate during the year, with a focus on digitization of Customer experience and Operations, as well as the launch of new offers and services. Europcar Mobility Group is thus confident in its capacity to deliver long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"We achieved a positive Corporate EBITDA in Q1 for the first time ever in our Group's history, at €31m. This remarkable performance was driven by demand recovery, which is almost back to pre-Covid levels in some segments, in a favorable pricing environment.

We also owe these very good quarterly results to the combined effects of our cost-control discipline, and to the 2021 deliveries of "Connect", our strategic roadmap, notably in terms of innovative offers and solutions, tailored around customers' needs and expectations.

In 2022, our overall focus will be on profitability versus volumes, as we anticipate a continuing tension between supply and demand. We also expect global inflation and the lasting semiconductor shortage, as well as the Ukrainian conflict, with unknown global consequences, to negatively impact our cost base and our business environment.

Despite this, we are confident that we will generate revenue and Corporate EBITDA growth in 2022 and, as we move forward in the deployment of our "Connect" roadmap, in our capacity to deliver long-term, profitable growth, building our leadership on sustainable, shared, on-demand mobility services."

KEY FINANCIALS IN Q1 2022 (unaudited figures)

Q1 2022 financial figures

All data in €m, except if mentioned Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Number of rental days (million) 15.8 11.7 34.9% Average Fleet (thousand) 243.7 187.2 30.2% Financial Utilization rate 72.0% 69.5% Total revenues 567.4 355.7 56.7% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 31.2 (44.4) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 5.5% Corporate Net Debt at end of the period 247.2 198.7

NB: Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly

No change in perimeter between Q1 2022 and Q1 2021.

SUMMARIZED PROFIT LOSS (unaudited accounts)

Management Account presentation: accounts are presented under IFRS 16, unless explicitly mentioned

Revenue and Profit Loss are analyzed through the evolution at constant perimeter and exchange rates.

All data in €m Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Q1 2019 PF % Change at constant

perimeter Total revenue 567.4 355.7 56.7% 619.4 -8.4% Average fleet size ('000) 243.7 187.2 30.2% 292.8 -16.7% Rental days volume (in Million) 15.8 11.7 34.9% 19.1 -17.3% Utilization rate 72.0% 69.5% 72.6% Margin after Direct costs 195.6 85.3 124.3% 179.7 8.9% In of revenue 34.5% 24.0% 29.0% Network (83.6) (60.0) -37.2% (102.2) 18.2% HQ Costs (80.9) (69.8) -14.5% (92.0) 12.1% Fixed semi-fixed costs (164.4) (129.7) -25.0% (194.2) 15.3% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 31.2 (44.4) (14.5) In of revenue 5.5% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA excl. IFRS-16 3.2 (70.7) (39.3)

Constant perimeter includes Fox consolidated in November 2019 franchisees in Finland and Norway in July 2019. No change in perimeter between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022

Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly.

1. Revenue in Q1 2022: Continued recovery, progressively closing the gap vs Q1 2019

After a strong recovery in FY 2021 fueled by the US and domestic markets in Europe, revenue was again well oriented in Q1 2022 thanks to robust pricing notably linked to constrained fleet volumes, with a very strong performance in Leisure. This performance highlights the recovery in demand combined with the positive benefits from Group's Connect strategic plan that resulted in new product offering. Overall, growth was particularly strong in Southern Europe, France, the UK and the US.

The Group progressively closed the gap compared to pre-covid levels: at constant exchange rate, revenue was down -8% compared to Q1 2019 PF, with a decline of -13% in January, -10% in February and -3% in March.

Compared to Q1 2021, revenue increased by +57% to €567m in Q1 2022 at constant perimeter and exchange rates, driven by CARS business which recorded the strongest growth (+76%). VANS TRUCKS business recorded a limited -2% decline in revenue versus high Q1 2021 comps, achieving a good performance as it stands above pre-covid levels (+7% vs Q1 2019).

Other income increased on higher petrol income and franchisee fees.

€m Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change % Change at constant

currency Proximity 53.1 38.6 37.5% 36.6% Professional 206.1 130.1 58.4% 56.8% Leisure 199.8 87.0 129.6% 119.8% CARS 459.0 255.7 79.5% 75.7% VANS TRUCKS 83.9 85.1 -1.4% -2.1% Rental Revenues (incl. Mobility) 542.9 340.8 59.3% 56.5% Other income (incl. franchisee) 24.5 14.9 64.1% 61.3% Total Revenues 567.4 355.7 59.5% 56.7%

2. Positive Corporate EBITDA in Q1 2022, first time ever in Group's history

MADC (Margin after Direct Costs): a well-managed fleet, navigating through fleet sourcing shortage

In a context of persistent vehicles scarcity, the Group continued to deploy alternative solutions in terms of fleet management, with great agility. Those include a diversification of sourcing channels as well as using longer holding periods and more vehicles sourcing outside buy-back programs. The Group managed very well its fleet on the short-term while preparing Easter and summer seasons.

This resulted in limited reduction in average fleet to 243,000 vehicles at the end of Q1 2022 versus 262,000 average fleet in Q4 2021 with an utilization rate that returned to pre-covid levels, at 72.0% in Q1 2022 compared to 72.6% in Q1 2019, well-above 69.5% achieved in Q1 2021.

MADC more than doubled in Q1 2022 to €196m compared to Q1 2021, reflecting group's successful efforts to optimize its fleet holdings and variable costs while benefiting from positive pricing and favorable resale conditions on the second-hand market. MADC stood at 34.5%, well-above pre-covid levels (29.0% in Q1 2019 PF).

Positive Adj. Corporate EBITDA in Q1 2022, first time ever in Group's history

The Group recorded positive Corporate EBITDA for the first time ever in Q1 2022 (historically negative figure due to seasonality): +€31m compared to a loss of -€44m in Q1 2021 and -€15m in Q1 2019 PF. This illustrated the permanent and ongoing strict discipline of costs as part of the cost adaptation plan with a tight control of HQ and Network costs, while the Group no longer benefited from furlough measures (contrary to Q1 2021): a limited +25% increase with revenue up +57% in Q1 2021. This performance is also well reflected in the comparison with Q1 2019 PF: the Group significantly improved its Corporate EBITDA by +€46m while simultaneously revenue declined by -€52m.

A SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31st, 2022

Fleet net debt stood at €2,510m as at March 31st, 2022.

Corporate net debt remained stable at €247m as at March 31st, 2022 versus €240m at December 31st, 2021, mainly, coming from positive operating cash flow of +€44m, -€8m of interest Corporate net debt, -€30m of fleet timing impact, -€13m from other items.

Corporate liquidity increased to €442m as at 31 March 2022 versus €371m as at 31 December 2021 reflecting improved cash position. As at March 31, 2022, the Group has drawn €155m of the €225m fleet financing (stable versus December 2021).

2022 TRAJECTORY AND MID-TERM PROSPECTS

After a strong start of the year demonstrating the Group successful turnaround, Europcar Mobility Group is now foreseeing revenue and Corporate EBITDA growth for 2022 compared to 20216: solid volumes demand should continue to improve throughout the year 2022 with a good pricing momentum. Yet the market environment remains highly challenging: the Group expects demand to remain constrained by fleet shortage, an increasing cost base (fleet and overall inflation), rising supply difficulties with the Ukrainian conflict and challenging macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Group is well on track in the deployment of its strategic roadmap. This will accelerate during the year, with a focus on digitization of Customer experience and Operations, as well as the launch of new offers and services. The Group is confident in its capacity to deliver long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED TENDER OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES

Europcar Mobility Group is continuing to cooperate with Green Mobility Holding in view of the completion of the tender offer. The ongoing merger control procedure conducted by Green Mobility Holding with the European Commission, is making continuous progress.

On April 19, 2022 Green Mobility Holding filed for EU antitrust clearance to acquire Europcar Mobility Group and Green Mobility Holding expects:

Following the European Commission's decision, the French financial market regulator ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers ) to announce the final date up to which shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group can tender their shares and,

) to announce the final date up to which shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group can tender their shares and, The transaction to be completed in Q2 2022

In accordance with article 232-4 of the AMF general regulation, if the tender is successful, it will be automatically reopened within 10 trading days following the publication of the final result of the tender, under terms identical to those of the Offer. The AMF will publish the timetable for the reopening of the tender, which will remain open for at least 10 trading days.

The information and documentation relating to the tender offer are available as follows:

Green Mobility Holding's offer document having received from the AMF the visa no. 21-499 on November 23, 2021 and the other information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of Green Mobility Holding can be consulted on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Volkswagen (https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations.html); and

Europcar Mobility Group's reply document having received from the AMF the visa no. 21-500 on November 23, 2021 and the other information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of Europcar Mobility Group can be consulted on the websites of the AMF www.amf-france.org) and Europcar Mobility Group https://investors.europcar-group.com/fr).

Important notice: The information contained herein about Green Mobility Holding's tender offer is exclusively intended for persons who are not residents of the United States or in any other jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of applicable laws and regulations and who are not physically located in the United States or in such other jurisdictions. Such information does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful.

