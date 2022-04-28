Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports: Return on Assets 1.53% Return on Equity 14.61%

FORT WORTH, TX , ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2022.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,610,000 or $1.42 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1,328,000 or $1.18 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 19.2%.
Jeffrey M. Harp, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased with first quarter results - our most profitable quarter since inception. First Quarter 2022 marked the end of our involvement with the SBA Payroll Protection Program. 100% of our PPP loans were forgiven in full. This is a tribute to the efforts of our staff and our customer base to comply with the requirements of the program."
"As you can see below, Trinity Bank continues to produce high levels of Returns and good growth in loans (excluding PPP) and deposits. We are fortunate to have a solid customer base operating in a good market."
"I am also pleased to announce that the 20 th consecutive increase in our semiannual dividend will be paid on April 29 th to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2022. The April 2022 dividend of $0.75 per share represents an increase of 8.7% over the April 2021 dividend of $0.69 per share."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|March 31
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|Change
Interest income less PPP
|$
|3,321
|$
|2,972
|11.7
|%
PPP interest and fees
|278
|684
|-59.4
|%
Interest expense
|165
|131
|26.0
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,434
|3,525
|-2.6
|%
Service charges on deposits
|59
|56
|5.4
|%
Other income
|106
|91
|16.5
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|165
|147
|12.2
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|999
|959
|4.2
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|110
|124
|-11.3
|%
Other expense
|600
|505
|18.8
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,709
|1,588
|7.6
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,890
|2,084
|-9.3
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|550
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,890
|1,534
|23.2
|%
Provision for income taxes
|280
|206
|N/M
Net Earnings
|$
|1,610
|$
|1,328
|21.2
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.48
|1.23
|19.4
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,087
|1,083
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.42
|1.18
|19.2
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,133
|1,129
|Average for Quarter
|March 31
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|Change
Total loans
|$
|240,831
|$
|206,386
|16.7
|%
Total PPP loans
|3,062
|56,454
|-94.6
|%
Total short term investments
|28,809
|11,131
|158.8
|%
Total investment securities
|142,717
|94,737
|50.6
|%
Earning assets
|415,419
|368,708
|12.7
|%
Total assets
|421,711
|375,295
|12.4
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|154,029
|133,541
|15.3
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|221,868
|199,047
|11.5
|%
Total deposits
|375,897
|332,588
|13.0
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|244
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|44,456
|$
|39,352
|13.0
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
Total loans
|$
|240,831
|$
|236,698
|$
|222,400
|$
|214,501
|$
|206,386
Total PPP loans
|$
|3,062
|11,585
|27,071
|46,772
|56,454
Total short term investments
|28,809
|33,497
|26,122
|28,242
|11,131
Total investment securities
|142,717
|128,283
|113,914
|96,153
|94,737
Earning assets
|415,419
|410,063
|389,507
|385,668
|368,708
Total assets
|421,711
|416,766
|395,762
|391,571
|375,295
Noninterest bearing deposits
|154,029
|170,822
|143,056
|136,853
|133,541
Interest bearing deposits
|221,868
|215,287
|207,369
|211,012
|199,047
Total deposits
|375,897
|386,109
|350,425
|347,865
|332,588
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|244
Shareholders' equity
|$
|44,456
|$
|43,113
|$
|41,723
|$
|40,236
|$
|39,352
|Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|Dec,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
Interest income less PPP
|$
|3,321
|$
|3,302
|$
|3,162
|$
|3,021
|$
|2,972
PPP interest and fees
|278
|245
|530
|785
|684
Interest expense
|165
|159
|150
|144
|131
Net Interest Income
|3,434
|3,388
|3,542
|3,662
|3,525
Service charges on deposits
|59
|58
|56
|58
|56
Other income
|106
|108
|111
|104
|91
Total Non Interest Income
|165
|166
|167
|162
|147
Salaries and benefits expense
|999
|1,009
|1,127
|1,080
|959
Occupancy and equipment expense
|110
|108
|121
|114
|124
Other expense
|600
|540
|430
|405
|505
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,709
|1,657
|1,678
|1,599
|1,588
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,890
|1,897
|2,031
|2,225
|2,084
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|290
|550
|550
Earnings before income taxes
|1,890
|1,897
|1,741
|1,675
|1,534
Provision for income taxes
|280
|305
|265
|249
|206
Net Earnings
|$
|1,610
|$
|1,592
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,426
|$
|1,328
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.18
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
Total loans
|$
|247,358
|$
|240,283
|$
|228,976
|$
|215,085
|$
|213,644
Total PPP loans
|-
|9,380
|20,911
|34,305
|56,975
Total short term investments
|39,776
|41,153
|34,818
|31,247
|10,941
Total investment securities
|138,793
|137,387
|117,844
|100,499
|93,615
Total earning assets
|425,927
|428,203
|402,549
|381,136
|375,175
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,314
|)
|(4,306
|)
|(4,306
|)
|(4,016
|)
|(3,466
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,065
|2,118
|2,179
|2,218
|2,221
Other Assets
|10,557
|5,802
|6,803
|10,507
|7,645
Total assets
|434,235
|431,817
|407,225
|389,845
|381,575
Noninterest bearing deposits
|158,072
|167,497
|148,238
|149,049
|135,920
Interest bearing deposits
|233,142
|218,611
|214,162
|196,355
|202,205
Total deposits
|391,214
|386,108
|362,400
|345,404
|338,125
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|2,033
|1,181
|1,834
|1,539
|2,181
Total liabilities
|393,247
|387,289
|364,234
|346,943
|340,306
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|44,093
|43,113
|41,465
|40,957
|39,352
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(3,105
|)
|1,415
|1,526
|1,945
|1,917
Total Equity
|$
|40,988
|$
|44,528
|$
|42,991
|$
|42,902
|$
|41,269
|Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|239
|$
|259
|$
|279
|$
|297
|$
|321
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|239
|$
|259
|$
|279
|$
|297
|$
|321
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|600
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
Provision for loan losses
|0
|0
|290
|550
|550
Balance at end of period
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.74
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.28
|%
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
as a percentage of total loans
|1.74
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.62
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|1805
|%
|1663
|%
|1543
|%
|1352
|%
|1080
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.53
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|15.71
|%
|14.60
|%
|13.50
|%
|13.51
|%
|12.88
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.61
|%
|15.06
|%
|14.15
|%
|14.18
|%
|13.56
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.54
|%
|10.34
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.28
|%
|10.49
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|3.64
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.14
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.16
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.48
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.97
|%
|3.99
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|45.2
|%
|44.5
|%
|43.3
|%
|40.5
|%
|41.4
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|37.50
|$
|41.12
|$
|39.66
|$
|39.47
|$
|38.11
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
|$
|40.34
|$
|39.81
|$
|38.25
|$
|37.68
|$
|36.34
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,093
|1,083
|1,084
|1,087
|1,083
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3 Months Ending
|March 31, 2022
|March 31, 2021
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|28,809
|17
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|$
|11,131
|4
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
FRB Stock
|411
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|397
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|2,577
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|378
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|139,729
|680
|1.95
|%
|2.46
|%
|93,962
|610
|2.60
|%
|3.28
|%
Loans
|243,893
|2,896
|4.75
|%
|4.75
|%
|262,840
|3,036
|4.62
|%
|4.62
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|415,419
|3,599
|3.47
|%
|3.64
|%
|368,708
|3,656
|3.97
|%
|4.14
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,697
|5,092
Other assets
|4,901
|4,574
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,306
|)
|(3,079
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|6,292
|6,587
Total Assets
|$
|421,711
|$
|375,295
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|176,030
|110
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|154,117
|70
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|43,098
|55
|0.51
|%
|0.51
|%
|44,930
|61
|0.54
|%
|0.54
|%
Other borrowings
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|244
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|219,128
|165
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|199,291
|131
|0.26
|%
|0.26
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|156,769
|133,541
Other liabilities
|1,358
|3,111
Shareholders' Equity
|44,456
|39,352
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|421,711
|$
|375,295
Net Interest Income and Spread
|3,434
|3.16
|%
|3.34
|%
|3,525
|3.70
|%
|3.88
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.31
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.99
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31
|March 31
|2022
|%
|2021
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial less PPP
|$
|142,524
|57.62
|%
|$
|114,826
|42.43
|%
PPP loans
|$
|0
|0.00
|%
|$
|56,975
|21.05
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|56,059
|22.66
|%
|59,542
|22.00
|%
Residential
|16,653
|6.73
|%
|19,948
|7.37
|%
Construction and development
|31,802
|12.86
|%
|18,956
|7.00
|%
Consumer
|320
|0.13
|%
|372
|0.14
|%
Total loans (gross)
|247,358
|100.00
|%
|270,619
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|247,358
|100.00
|%
|$
|270,619
|100.00
|%
|March 31
|March 31
|2022
|2021
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|44,094
|$
|39,352
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|47,492
|$
|42,247
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|270,950
|$
|231,615
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.27
|%
|17.03
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.53
|%
|18.29
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.45
|%
|10.49
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|24
|24
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|80.01
|$
|66.00
Low
|$
|76.00
|$
|54.00
Close
|$
|80.01
|$
|66.00
SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.
