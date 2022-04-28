Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports: Return on Assets 1.53% Return on Equity 14.61%

FORT WORTH, TX , ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2022.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,610,000 or $1.42 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1,328,000 or $1.18 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 19.2%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased with first quarter results - our most profitable quarter since inception. First Quarter 2022 marked the end of our involvement with the SBA Payroll Protection Program. 100% of our PPP loans were forgiven in full. This is a tribute to the efforts of our staff and our customer base to comply with the requirements of the program."

"As you can see below, Trinity Bank continues to produce high levels of Returns and good growth in loans (excluding PPP) and deposits. We are fortunate to have a solid customer base operating in a good market."

"I am also pleased to announce that the 20 th consecutive increase in our semiannual dividend will be paid on April 29 th to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2022. The April 2022 dividend of $0.75 per share represents an increase of 8.7% over the April 2021 dividend of $0.69 per share."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

March 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change Interest income less PPP $ 3,321 $ 2,972 11.7 % PPP interest and fees 278 684 -59.4 % Interest expense 165 131 26.0 % Net Interest Income 3,434 3,525 -2.6 % Service charges on deposits 59 56 5.4 % Other income 106 91 16.5 % Total Non Interest Income 165 147 12.2 % Salaries and benefits expense 999 959 4.2 % Occupancy and equipment expense 110 124 -11.3 % Other expense 600 505 18.8 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,709 1,588 7.6 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,890 2,084 -9.3 % Gain on sale of securities 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 550 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,890 1,534 23.2 % Provision for income taxes 280 206 N/M Net Earnings $ 1,610 $ 1,328 21.2 % Basic earnings per share 1.48 1.23 19.4 % Basic weighted average shares 1,087 1,083 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.42 1.18 19.2 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,133 1,129

Average for Quarter March 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change Total loans $ 240,831 $ 206,386 16.7 % Total PPP loans 3,062 56,454 -94.6 % Total short term investments 28,809 11,131 158.8 % Total investment securities 142,717 94,737 50.6 % Earning assets 415,419 368,708 12.7 % Total assets 421,711 375,295 12.4 % Noninterest bearing deposits 154,029 133,541 15.3 % Interest bearing deposits 221,868 199,047 11.5 % Total deposits 375,897 332,588 13.0 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 244 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 44,456 $ 39,352 13.0 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Total loans $ 240,831 $ 236,698 $ 222,400 $ 214,501 $ 206,386 Total PPP loans $ 3,062 11,585 27,071 46,772 56,454 Total short term investments 28,809 33,497 26,122 28,242 11,131 Total investment securities 142,717 128,283 113,914 96,153 94,737 Earning assets 415,419 410,063 389,507 385,668 368,708 Total assets 421,711 416,766 395,762 391,571 375,295 Noninterest bearing deposits 154,029 170,822 143,056 136,853 133,541 Interest bearing deposits 221,868 215,287 207,369 211,012 199,047 Total deposits 375,897 386,109 350,425 347,865 332,588 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 244 Shareholders' equity $ 44,456 $ 43,113 $ 41,723 $ 40,236 $ 39,352 Quarter Ended March 31, Dec, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income less PPP $ 3,321 $ 3,302 $ 3,162 $ 3,021 $ 2,972 PPP interest and fees 278 245 530 785 684 Interest expense 165 159 150 144 131 Net Interest Income 3,434 3,388 3,542 3,662 3,525 Service charges on deposits 59 58 56 58 56 Other income 106 108 111 104 91 Total Non Interest Income 165 166 167 162 147 Salaries and benefits expense 999 1,009 1,127 1,080 959 Occupancy and equipment expense 110 108 121 114 124 Other expense 600 540 430 405 505 Total Non Interest Expense 1,709 1,657 1,678 1,599 1,588 Pretax pre-provision income 1,890 1,897 2,031 2,225 2,084 Gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 290 550 550 Earnings before income taxes 1,890 1,897 1,741 1,675 1,534 Provision for income taxes 280 305 265 249 206 Net Earnings $ 1,610 $ 1,592 $ 1,476 $ 1,426 $ 1,328 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.41 $ 1.30 $ 1.26 $ 1.18

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Total loans $ 247,358 $ 240,283 $ 228,976 $ 215,085 $ 213,644 Total PPP loans - 9,380 20,911 34,305 56,975 Total short term investments 39,776 41,153 34,818 31,247 10,941 Total investment securities 138,793 137,387 117,844 100,499 93,615 Total earning assets 425,927 428,203 402,549 381,136 375,175 Allowance for loan losses (4,314 ) (4,306 ) (4,306 ) (4,016 ) (3,466 ) Premises and equipment 2,065 2,118 2,179 2,218 2,221 Other Assets 10,557 5,802 6,803 10,507 7,645 Total assets 434,235 431,817 407,225 389,845 381,575 Noninterest bearing deposits 158,072 167,497 148,238 149,049 135,920 Interest bearing deposits 233,142 218,611 214,162 196,355 202,205 Total deposits 391,214 386,108 362,400 345,404 338,125 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,033 1,181 1,834 1,539 2,181 Total liabilities 393,247 387,289 364,234 346,943 340,306 Shareholders' Equity Actual 44,093 43,113 41,465 40,957 39,352 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (3,105 ) 1,415 1,526 1,945 1,917 Total Equity $ 40,988 $ 44,528 $ 42,991 $ 42,902 $ 41,269

Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 $ 297 $ 321 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 $ 297 $ 321 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 600 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, LOAN LOSSES 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466 $ 2,915 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 8 0 0 0 1 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 8 0 0 0 1 Provision for loan losses 0 0 290 550 550 Balance at end of period $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.74 % 1.72 % 1.88 % 1.61 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans as a percentage of total loans 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.94 % 1.86 % 1.62 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 1805 % 1663 % 1543 % 1352 % 1080 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.21 %

Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.42 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.71 % 14.60 % 13.50 % 13.51 % 12.88 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.61 % 15.06 % 14.15 % 14.18 % 13.56 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.54 % 10.34 % 10.54 % 10.28 % 10.49 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.64 % 3.95 % 3.97 % 4.11 % 4.14 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.48 % 3.80 % 3.81 % 3.97 % 3.99 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 45.2 % 44.5 % 43.3 % 40.5 % 41.4 % End of period book value per common share $ 37.50 $ 41.12 $ 39.66 $ 39.47 $ 38.11 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 40.34 $ 39.81 $ 38.25 $ 37.68 $ 36.34 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,093 1,083 1,084 1,087 1,083

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3 Months Ending March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 28,809 17 0.24 % 0.24 % $ 11,131 4 0.14 % 0.14 % FRB Stock 411 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 397 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 2,577 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 378 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 139,729 680 1.95 % 2.46 % 93,962 610 2.60 % 3.28 % Loans 243,893 2,896 4.75 % 4.75 % 262,840 3,036 4.62 % 4.62 % Total Interest Earning Assets 415,419 3,599 3.47 % 3.64 % 368,708 3,656 3.97 % 4.14 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,697 5,092 Other assets 4,901 4,574 Allowance for loan losses (4,306 ) (3,079 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 6,292 6,587 Total Assets $ 421,711 $ 375,295 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 176,030 110 0.25 % 0.25 % 154,117 70 0.18 % 0.18 % Certificates and other time deposits 43,098 55 0.51 % 0.51 % 44,930 61 0.54 % 0.54 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 244 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 219,128 165 0.30 % 0.30 % 199,291 131 0.26 % 0.26 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 156,769 133,541 Other liabilities 1,358 3,111 Shareholders' Equity 44,456 39,352 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 421,711 $ 375,295 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,434 3.16 % 3.34 % 3,525 3.70 % 3.88 % Net Interest Margin 3.31 % 3.48 % 3.82 % 3.99 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31 March 31 2022 % 2021 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial less PPP $ 142,524 57.62 % $ 114,826 42.43 % PPP loans $ 0 0.00 % $ 56,975 21.05 % Real estate: Commercial 56,059 22.66 % 59,542 22.00 % Residential 16,653 6.73 % 19,948 7.37 % Construction and development 31,802 12.86 % 18,956 7.00 % Consumer 320 0.13 % 372 0.14 % Total loans (gross) 247,358 100.00 % 270,619 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 247,358 100.00 % $ 270,619 100.00 % March 31 March 31 2022 2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 44,094 $ 39,352 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 47,492 $ 42,247 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 270,950 $ 231,615 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.27 % 17.03 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.53 % 18.29 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.45 % 10.49 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 24 24 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 80.01 $ 66.00 Low $ 76.00 $ 54.00 Close $ 80.01 $ 66.00

