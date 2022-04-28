- (PLX AI) - Bio-Rad Q1 sales USD 700.1 million vs. estimate USD 675 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 20.5%
- • Q1 gross margin 57.6%
- • Q1 net income USD -3,369.6 million
- • Net income (loss) amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were primarily impacted by the recognition of changes in the fair market value of equity securities related to the holdings of our investment in Sartorius AG
- • Income from operations during the first quarter of 2022 was $143.4 million versus $100.9 million during the same quarter last year
SARTORIUS AG VZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de