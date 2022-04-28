Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
WKN: 716563 ISIN: DE0007165631 Ticker-Symbol: SRT3 
Xetra
28.04.22
17:35 Uhr
352,20 Euro
+10,40
+3,04 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
DAX
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
SARTORIUS AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
355,30356,4023:01
355,50356,5021:58
Firmen im Artikel
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC473,80+1,70 %
SARTORIUS AG VZ352,20+3,04 %
