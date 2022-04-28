Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 23:58
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameChange Solar Hits Milestone of 3 GW in Texas, Powering Nearly 500,000 Texan Homes

NORWALK, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has sold over 3 GigaWatts in Texas, USA. Sales in the Lone Star State have primarily been the One-Up Portrait Configuration of the Single-Axis Genius Tracker. GameChange Solar's systems are designed for challenging environments, which are prevalent in the state, such as extreme wind speeds near the coast and dense clay soil inland.

GameChange Solar Hits Milestone of 3 GW in Texas, Powering Nearly 500,000 Texan Homes

Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar stated, "As a native Texan, it's been a privilege to secure such a substantial piece of this historically oil, gas, and wind focused market. We're looking forward to continuing to provide our robust systems in Texas during this era of energy transition."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Links

GameChange Solar GameChange Solar manufactures fixed tilt and tracker solar racking systems with innovative design and high volume manufacturing.

GameChange Solar - Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807479/GameChange_Solar_Hits_Milestone.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.