Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report regarding the acquisition of securities of Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (the "Company").

On April 27, 2022, Marianne De Witt (the "Acquiror") of 1400 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3A6 purchased (the "Acquisition") 5,000,000 common shares of the Company's private placement at a price of $0.20 per share.

Prior to April 27, 2022, the Acquiror had control of 6,977,300 common shares representing 17.85% of the issued and outstanding common shares and 4,727,300 warrants. Assuming the exercise of the warrants, the Acquiror would have control or direction over 11,704,600 common shares, representing 26.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of April 27, 2022.

After completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror now has control of 11,977,300 common shares representing 13.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares and 4,727,300 warrants. Assuming the exercise of the warrants, the Acquiror would have control or direction over 16,704,600 common shares, representing 17.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Company. The Acquiror may, from time to time, increase or decrease its shareholding or continue to hold common shares of the Company as it may determine appropriate in the normal course of investment activity. In the future, the Acquiror may, directly or indirectly, acquire additional common shares of the Company or dispose of such shares subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release nor have they approved nor disapproved the content thereof.

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at info@level14ventures.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122115