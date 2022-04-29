Anzeige
China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE:SNP)(HKEX:00386)(SSE:600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
BeijingBeijing

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com

Hong KongHong Kong

Tel:(852) 2824 2638

Fax:(852) 2824 3669

Email:ir@sinopechk.com

Tel:(852) 2522 1838

Fax:(852) 2521 9955

Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk

Houston

Tel:(832) 834 2431

Fax:(713) 544 8878

Email:alpinewu@sinopec.com

SOURCE: China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699426/China-Petroleum-Chemical-Corporation-Files-2021-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

