Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 08:04
Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the Company") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov and at www.seadrill.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2021 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18925/3556495/1571592.xhtml

Seadrill Limited 20-F 2021.xhtml

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18925/3556495/b66b1689e8b4c8dc.pdf

Corporate Governance Report for Seadrill Limited 2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
