XP POWER LTD - Board Changes

29 April 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Board Changes

XP Power announces the retirement of Terry Twigger from the Board with effect from 29 April 2022. Terry has acted as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and has been on the Board since January 2015.

Non-Executive Director, Polly Williams, will take on the role of Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.Jamie Pike will also be appointed to the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect.

The Board will now begin a process to appoint a new Non-Executive Director and will update the market in due course.

James Peters, Chair said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Terry for his significant contribution to the board over the last seven years."

