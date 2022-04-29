Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:02 Uhr
37,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 08:04
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP POWER LTD - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, April 28

29 April 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Board Changes

XP Power announces the retirement of Terry Twigger from the Board with effect from 29 April 2022. Terry has acted as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and has been on the Board since January 2015.

Non-Executive Director, Polly Williams, will take on the role of Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.Jamie Pike will also be appointed to the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect.

The Board will now begin a process to appoint a new Non-Executive Director and will update the market in due course.

James Peters, Chair said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Terry for his significant contribution to the board over the last seven years."

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power convertors, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China, Vietnam and North America, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For further information, please visit xppower.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
