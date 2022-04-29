- (PLX AI) - SCA Q1 sales SEK 5,015 million vs. estimate SEK 5,127 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 2,223 million vs. estimate SEK 1,709 million
|SCA Q1 EBITDA SEK 2,608 Million
|01.04.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (01.04.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC US03784Y2000 0,05 USD 0,0451 EUR BAWAG GROUP AG AT0000BAWAG2 - 3 EUR BOBST GROUP SA CH0012684657 2 CHF 1...
|31.03.
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SCA (99/22)
|NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (SCA) due to a
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation...
|31.03.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA due to extraordinary dividend
|In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA,
attached warrants with Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B share (SCA B) as
underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations...
|31.03.
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SCA (97/22)
|The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (SCA) held today,
March 31, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.00 per
share in addition to an ordinary dividend...
|SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
|18,425
|+0,93 %