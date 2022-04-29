Quant AB (publ) publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 have been published and are now available on the Quant website. For more information, please visit the Investors section on www.quantservice.com/investor

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing 2,500 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the amended Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 29 April 2022.

