- (PLX AI) - Sampo has sold its entire holding of 200 million Nordea shares to institutional investors generating EUR 1,840 million in gross proceeds.
- • Originally, Sampo announced a sale of 100 million shares but the size of the transaction was increased following strong market demand
- • Sampo management intends to propose to the Board that a new share buyback programme is launched after the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022
- • The sale will have a positive accounting effect of around EUR 60 million on Sampo Group's consolidated IFRS net income
