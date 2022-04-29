Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
29.04.2022
Brooks Entwistle proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) today announced that the nomination committee proposes Brooks Entwistle as Board member in EQT AB, bringing a broad experience from the global capital markets and the tech industry.

Brooks Entwistle is currently SVP of Global Customer Success at blockchain company Ripple and has a vast experience from leading positions in both tech and financial markets throughout the APAC region, spanning over 30 years. Prior to joining Ripple, Brooks Entwistle served as Chief Business Officer International for Uber, responsible for business development and the firm's relationships across Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America. Among previous experiences, he spent 22 years at Goldman Sachs in various capacities, including as Partner CEO of Goldman Sachs India, Goldman Sachs South East Asia, as well as CEO of Goldman Sachs Singapore.

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairperson of the nomination committee, comments, "Brooks Entwistle's collective experience and expertise from the international tech scene and global capital markets will add vital perspectives to EQT's growth agenda, especially with the added focus on Asia and the combination with BPEA."

Edith Cooper has declined re-election, after serving on the Board for four years. Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT AB Board, comments, "Edith is a true challenger who has built awareness around various topics, including diversity and inclusion, and she established and developed the Remuneration Committee under a period of rapid growth. I'm very grateful for Edith's contributions, especially during the IPO process. Her vast experience and commitment to the Board has been invaluable."

The nomination committee's complete proposals to EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting are included in the notice and the nomination committee's motivated opinion, published on EQT's website. EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is held on 1 June 2022. The proposal of Brooks Entwistle as new Board member is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

The nomination committee comprises Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT AB Board and members appointed by the four largest shareholders in EQT AB: Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson of the nomination committee), appointed by Investor AB, Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB, Shireesh Vasupalli, appointed by Lennart Blecher, Hans Sterte, appointed by Alecta.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Rickard Buch, Managing Director, Communications, +46 70 855 03 56
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/brooks-entwistle-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-eqt-ab,c3556487

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3556487/1571586.pdf

Brooks Entwistle proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/brooks-entwistle,c3043894

Brooks Entwistle

© 2022 PR Newswire
