Nasdaq Stockholm AB: IRRAS AB ges observationsstatus / IRRAS AB receives observation status (54/22)

Den 27 april 2022 offentliggjorde IRRAS AB ("Bolaget") sin delårsrapport för det första kvartalet 2022 med information om bolagets finansiella situation. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-kod SE0008321202, orderboks-ID 145951) ska ges observationsstatus. On April 27, 2022, IRRAS AB (the "Company") published its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0008321202, order book ID 145951) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB