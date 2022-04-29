A Case Report Published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") is proud to announce the publication of a case report regarding its compassionate care liposomal-CBD formulation (Innocan's LPT platform) (the "Treatment"). The Treatment was administered to a 14-year-old dog suffering from severe cervical pain, hip and elbow osteoarthritis and testicular neoplasia. It was reported that the Treatment resulted in decreased pain and improved mobility. The journal, Frontiers in Veterinary Science, is a global, peer-reviewed, open access publication that bridges animal and human health, brings a comparative approach to medical and surgical challenges, and advances innovative biotechnology and therapy.

The Treatment involved a novel cannabidiol (CBD) analgesic, administered to a dog that was cachectic and had hip and elbow osteoarthritis and severe neck pain in addition to a testicular neoplasia. The dog had been previously unsuccessfully treated with a canine osteoarthritic supplement, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and gabapentin. Therefore, an addition of Innocan's LPT liposomal CBD injectable formulation was administered subcutaneously and the dog was monitored via: (i) an activity monitoring collar (PetPace); (ii) owner wellbeing questionnaire; (iii) a pain interactive visual analogue scale (iVAS); (iv) blood work and CBD plasma concentrations. One week from the Liposomal-CBD administration and for up to three weeks following the Treatment, the dog had improved and the owner-provided pain scores were reduced from 21 to 10 (on a scale of 40) and iVAS pain scores were reduced from 10 to seven (on a scale of 10). Additionally, collar activity scores were increased from approximately five to 25 (Figure 1). CBD was quantified in the dog's plasma for at least 28 days after the Treatment.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6922/122083_05ff4cdd34b1b9aa_002full.jpg

This case report showed that subcutaneous administration of liposomal CBD provides high exposure in terms of AUC (Area Under the Curve), with CBD plasma concentrations maintained for at least 28 days after Treatment. The pharmacokinetic data combined with the related efficacy data suggest that treatment with liposomal-CBD in this case may be an effective and attractive additional treatment as part of multimodal pain management in dogs suffering from chronic pain. This formulation can be an alternative route to oral CBD administration in cases where owner compliance, palatability and/or bioavailability are low. Further investigations of this formulation are of interest.

Frontiers | A Case Report of Subcutaneously Injected Liposomal Cannabidiol Formulation Used as a Compassion Therapy for Pain Management in a Dog | Veterinary Science (frontiersin.org).

"I would like to thank our most brilliant team of scientists associated with our Liposome technology labs in Jerusalem: Ahuva Cern, Daniel Zilbersheid, Atara Hod and Prof. Barenholz," said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan, "I am thrilled to see one of the world's most renowned publications covering our achievement from the Jerusalem labs that may serve as evidence to the efficacy of our formulations and drug delivery systems."

Innocan's relationship with The Hebrew University

Innocan Pharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a worldwide exclusive research and license agreement with Yissum Research and Development Company ("Yissum"), the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, with respect to the design, preparation, characterization and evaluation of hydrogels containing CBD (or other cannabinoids) loaded liposomes. The research and development initiative is led by Professor Chezy Barenholz, head of the Membrane and Liposome Research Department at The Hebrew University, which is the inventor of over fifty-five patent families, two of which underlie Doxil®, an FDA-approved drug for breast cancer treatment. This unique liposome platform technology may have a wide range of applications, such as epilepsy, pain relief, inflammation and central nervous system disorders. A patent was filed covering this technology on October 7, 2019.

About Innocan

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical technology company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Pharma and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Corona Virus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administered by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Pharma signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administered by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Barenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential conditions. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Pharma Ltd. each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

