NAI Global Adds New Office in Hungary

NAI CE LAND Gives the Commercial Real Estate Platform a Stronger Presence in Europe

NEW YORK, NY and BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / NAI Global President and CEO Jay Olshonsky, FRICS, CCIM, SIOR, announced the addition of a new office located in Hungary's capital of Budapest, NAI CE LAND.

NAI Global has recently added new offices in the United Kingdom, with NAI UK's full-service operation there (formerly COREP Group), and new NAI Global Unlimited Members in Barcelona, Spain (Cristina de Vilar, the former CEO of Servio Tulio Barcelona) and Patrick Peris, an owner and senior partner with Paris Capital in the French capital city of Paris.

Led by Managing Director/Head of Operations Anita Molnar-Széll (middle, second image), Managing Director/Head of Management Services Zoltán Balla (top, first image) and Managing Director Csaba Széll (bottom, third image), NAI CE LAND serves owners, investors and occupiers throughout Hungary's property markets in the office, industrial, investment, land sales and development, multifamily and hotels/hospitality sectors.

CE LAND's first group of companies was founded in 2004 -- the same year that Hungary joined the European Union, and opened its first office in 2011 in Budapest. The principals and managing directors started their commercial real estate careers in the 1990s. NAI CE LAND has seven senior team members with expertise in their respective fields of practice.

"The strategic relationship with NAI Global happened at the perfect time due to local and international business climates as well as the geopolitical macro-environment which can certainly present challenges yet at the same time create opportunities and new demand for a variety of property services," said Zoltán Balla.

"We are proud to announce that NAI Global has a new member in Hungary. The addition of NAI CE LAND provides the NAI brand with an experienced, full-service local partner with an ownership approach in the Hungarian real estate market. This strategic alliance is an exciting challenge for both parties, and we believe it creates a great business opportunity for all of us," says Jay Olshonsky, NAI Global President & CEO.

The NAI CE LAND group of companies is the biggest local and independent real estate management and advisory firm with a strong market reputation and professional covenant in Hungary, CEE. CEE countries are EU member states which were part of the former Eastern bloc and include Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.

For more information on NAI CE LAND, visit: www.naiceland.hu

Csaba Széll

Founding Partner - Managing Director CE LAND Group of Companies Mr. Csaba Széll Senior Partner and Founder of CE LAND group is an MSc Architect and an MSc Economics with an MSc European Property Development and Planning major from UCL. He is responsible for overall business development of the CE LAND group. During his more than 25 years professional real estate career Csaba's career spanned from Cushman & Wakefield through leading positions at GE Capital plus Europolis REAM followed by the establishment of CE LAND as an independent real estate company.

Zoltán Balla

Partner - Managing Director CE LAND Management Kft. Head of Management Services Zoltán is one of the three equity-partners of the CE LAND group. He is a recognized expert with over 16 years' experience in the Hungarian and in the CEE region's real estate industry in the field of asset-, portfolio- and leasing management. During his career at Europolis, CA IMMO, ORCO and CE LAND Zoltán was responsible for the asset management of real estate portfolios owned by intercompany and third party shareholders (such as Immigon Portfolio AG (formerly known Österreichische Volksbanken-AG (ÖVAG)), LoneStar, Union Investment (UIR), and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)) in the total value of over EUR 300 M.

Anita Molnár-Széll

Partner - Head of Operations Mrs. Anita Molnár-Széll is responsible for all operational processes and for high-priority projects at CE LAND and she is one of the three equity-partners of the company group. Anita has a BSc degree in Economics and an MSc degree in Economics, International Relations. Anita has 20 years' experience in real estate financing and project management from earlier positions at D&T, Plaza Centers (Europe) B.V., and HVB / UNICREDIT Bank.

About NAI Global

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 300 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with over 5,100 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.1 billion square feet of property and facilities. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world. NAI Global provides a complete range of corporate and institutional real estate services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, real estate investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com.

Press Contacts:

Gary Marsh, Marsh Marketing 415.999.3793 or gary@marshmarketing.com

Lindsay Fierro, NAI Global 212.405.2474 or news@naiglobal.com

Zoltán Balla, NAI CE LAND +36 1 785 4985 or info@naiceland.hu

