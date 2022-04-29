DJ Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the decision to call the AGM and the AGM record date

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the Decision to call the AGM and the AGM Record Date

Krasnodar, Russia (April 29, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on April 27, 2022.

Annual General Shareholders Meeting

The Board made a decision to hold the Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) in the form of absentee voting on June 30, 2022.

AGM Record Date is June 6, 2022.

Voting ballots shall be submitted by June 30, 2022.

Postal address to send the completed voting ballots: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia.

Shareholders' proposals to include issues in the agenda of the AGM and to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the AGM shall be submitted by May 12, 2022 (inclusive).

Dividends

The Board recommended the AGM to retain as undistributed PJSC Magnit's net profit for the 2021 reporting year; not to pay out dividends on the ordinary registered shares of PJSC Magnit based on the results of the 2021 reporting year.

Changes in the Management Board

The Board elected the following members to the Management Board of PJSC Magnit effective from April 29, 2022:

- Kornya Alexey Valerievich;

- Ivanov Dmitriy Anatolyevich.

From April 29, 2022 the Management Board of PJSC Magnit consists of 14 members.

The Board has also preliminary approved the Annual Report of PJSC Magnit for 2021.

Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English)

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

