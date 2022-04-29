Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.04.2022 | 10:01
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2021

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2021

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2021 29-Apr-2022 / 10:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sistema Annual Report 2021

Moscow, 29 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its Annual Report for 2021, which includes the audited IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/ yearreports-investors.

*** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Sistema_Annual Report_2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 158430 
EQS News ID:  1336457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

