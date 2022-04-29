Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Actusnews Wire
29.04.2022
ROBERTET: ROBERTET AND OMEGA INGREDIENTS

Robertet is pleased to announce the acquisition of Omega Ingredients.

Omega Ingredients is a company based in the UK specializing in the creation of the hi- ghest quality, provenance driven, natural flavors & ingredients for the food & beverage industry. This investment reaffirms the Robertet Group's determination to strengthen its leadership in natural flavor solutions by reinforcing its presence in the UK market. It will also create new synergies within the group to better address new emerging customers clearly identified for future growth. Omega ingredients will benefit from Robertet's ex- pertise and creativity in naturals, to enhance all the values that made Omega so unique and successful.

Olivier Maubert, Head of Flavor and Health&Beauty Divisions, Robertet says: « We are proud to welcome Omega Ingredients into the Robertet family. We share the same passion for na- tural products with a common concern for the future of the planet. Omega will add their unique approach complementing the creativity of Robertet. We are impressed by the motivation and de- dication of their team, very aligned with the original values of Robertet. This acquisition will help consolidate our leadership in natural flavors and strengthen the group's position in the UK and in other markets where Omega has a good presence. »

Steve Pearce, founder and CEO, Omega Ingredients comments: « Omega Ingredients is excited to begin the next chapter of its history as part of the Robertet Group. We share the same pas- sion for naturals and products of excellence, the same vision with our CSR policies and of a strongly integrated sourcing of natural flavors and extracts. We are looking forward to contributing to Ro- bertet's vision and growth. »

About Robertet:

ROBERTET S.A. was founded in 1850 in Grasse, France and is the worldwide leader in Naturals. Robertet is the only fragrance, flavor and ingredient company fully integrated at each step of the creation process, from the source of the ingredient to the final pro- duct. Today, Robertet is present in over 50 countries and has approximatively 2 000 employees worldwide.
Visit www.robertet.com for further details.

About Omega Ingredients:

Omega Ingredients was established in 2001 in the UK, focusing on the creation of the highest quality, provenance driven, natural flavors & ingredients for the food & beve- rage industry. Renowned worldwide for delivering innovative, cutting-edge bioche- mistry through the use of all-natural materials, Omega Ingredients has developed a stel- lar network of suppliers and partners to ensure the highest quality ingredients possible.
Visit www.omegaingredients.co.uk for further details.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74264-29.04.22-robertet-and-omega-ingredients.pdf

