Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Global light vehicle production was down 7%, largely due to 16% decrease in Europe

Sales of $9.6 billion decreased 5%

Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 40% and 31%, respectively

Reduced 2022 outlook to reflect expected lower light vehicle production assumptions and an increase in production input costs

AURORA, Ontario, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Reported Sales $ 9,642 $ 10,179 Income from operations before income taxes $ 420 $ 805 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 364 $ 615 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 2.03 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Adjusted EBIT $ 507 $ 770 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 1.86 All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars (1) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Adjusted EBIT came in ahead of our expectations for the first quarter of 2022. This was mainly the result of contribution earned on slightly higher sales and higher commercial items, partially offset by increased production input costs.

In the first quarter of 2022, global light vehicle production decreased 7%, largely due to a 16% decrease in Europe.

We posted sales of $9.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5% from the first quarter of 2021, mainly as a result of lower global light vehicle production and assembly volumes, and the net weakening of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, partially offset by the launch of new programs. Excluding foreign currency translation and divestitures net of acquisitions, sales decreased 2%.

Adjusted EBIT of $507 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased 34% from the first quarter of 2021, and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales decreased to 5.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 7.6% in the first quarter of 2021, both largely as a result of higher production input costs.

Income from operations before income taxes was $420 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $805 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in Income from operations before income taxes in the first quarter of 2022 was Other expense of $61 million, comprised of realized and net unrealized losses on the revaluations of investments. Included in Income from operations before income taxes in the first quarter of 2021 was Other income, net of $58 million, comprised of gains on business combinations and unrealized gains on the revaluations of investments, partially offset by restructuring costs. Excluding Other expense (income), net from the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, income from operations before income taxes decreased $266 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $364 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $615 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. included Other expense of $48 million after tax and Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances of $29 million for the first quarter of 2022 and Other income, net of $49 million after tax for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding Other expense (income), net and Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. decreased $183 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.22 in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.03 in the comparable period, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 31% to $1.28 compared to $1.86 in the first quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $749 million and used $569 million in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the first quarter of 2022 included $238 million in fixed asset additions, a $64 million increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets, and $2 million in public and private equity investments.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we paid dividends of $133 million and repurchased for cancellation 5.8 million shares for $383 million.

Our Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.45 per Common Share, payable on May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.

SEGMENT SUMMARY

($Millions) For the three months ended March 31, Sales Adjusted EBIT 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Body Exteriors & Structures $ 4,077 $ 4,025 $ 52 $ 229 $ 327 $ (98 ) Power & Vision 3,046 3,156 (110 ) 154 297 (143 ) Seating Systems 1,376 1,303 73 49 55 (6 ) Complete Vehicles 1,275 1,850 (575 ) 50 80 (30 ) Corporate and Other (132 ) (155 ) 23 25 11 14 Total Reportable Segments $ 9,642 $ 10,179 $ (537 ) $ 507 $ 770 $ (263 )

For the three months ended March 31, Adjusted EBIT as a

percentage of sales 2022 2021 Change Body Exteriors & Structures 5.6 % 8.1 % (2.5 )% Power & Vision 5.1 % 9.4 % (4.3 )% Seating Systems 3.6 % 4.2 % (0.6 )% Complete Vehicles 3.9 % 4.3 % (0.4 )% Consolidated Average 5.3 % 7.6 % (2.3 )%

For further details on our segment results, please see our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements.

2022 OUTLOOK

We disclose a full-year Outlook annually in February with quarterly updates. The following Outlook is an update to our previous Outlook in February 2022.

Updated 2022 Outlook Assumptions

Current Previous Light Vehicle Production (millions of units) North America 14.7 15.2 Europe 16.4 18.5 China 24.4 24.2 Average Foreign exchange rates: 1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. $0.790 U.S. $0.800 1 euro equals U.S. $1.091 U.S. $1.130

Updated 2022 Outlook

Current Previous Segment Sales Body Exteriors & Structures $15.8 - $16.4 billion $16.2 - $16.8 billion Power & Vision $11.6 - $12.0 billion $11.9 - $12.3 billion Seating Systems $5.2 - $5.5 billion $5.4 - $5.7 billion Complete Vehicles $5.2 - $5.5 billion $5.8 - $6.1 billion Total Sales $37.3 - $38.9 billion $38.8 - $40.4 billion Adjusted EBIT Margin(2) 5.0% - 5.4% 6.0% - 6.4% Equity Income (included in EBIT) $70 - $100 million $70 - $100 million Interest Expense, net Approximately $90 million Approximately $80 million Income Tax Rate(3) Approximately 21% Approximately 21% Net Income attributable to Magna(4) $1.3 - $1.5 billion $1.7 - $1.9 billion Capital Spending Approximately $1.8 billion Approximately $1.8 billion Notes:

(2) Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales

(3) The Income Tax Rate has been calculated using Adjusted EBIT and is based on current tax legislation

(4) Net Income attributable to Magna represents Net Income excluding Other expense (income), net

Our Outlook is intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although considered reasonable by Magna as of the date of this document, the 2022 Outlook above and the underlying assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth herein. The risks identified in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below represent the primary factors which we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Key Drivers of Our Business

Our operating results are primarily dependent on the levels of North American, European and Chinese car and light truck production by our customers. While we supply systems and components to every major original equipment manufacturer ("OEM"), we do not supply systems and components for every vehicle, nor is the value of our content consistent from one vehicle to the next. As a result, customer and program mix relative to market trends, as well as the value of our content on specific vehicle production programs, are also important drivers of our results.

OEM production volumes are generally aligned with vehicle sales levels and thus affected by changes in such levels. Aside from vehicle sales levels, production volumes are typically impacted by a range of factors, including: general economic and political conditions; labour disruptions; free trade arrangements; tariffs; relative currency values; commodities prices; supply chains; infrastructure; availability and relative cost of skilled labour; regulatory considerations, including those related to environmental emissions and safety standards; and other factors. Additionally, COVID-19 has been impacting vehicle production volumes, including through: mandatory stay-at-home orders which restrict production; elevated employee absenteeism; and supply chain disruptions.

Overall vehicle sales levels are significantly affected by changes in consumer confidence levels, which may in turn be impacted by consumer perceptions and general trends related to the job, housing and stock markets, as well as other macroeconomic and political factors. Other factors which typically impact vehicle sales levels and thus production volumes include: interest rates and/or availability of credit; fuel and energy prices; relative currency values; regulatory restrictions on use of vehicles in certain megacities; and other factors. Additionally, COVID-19 has been impacting vehicle sales, including through mandatory stay-at-home orders which restrict operations of car dealerships, and could impact vehicle sales if consumer confidence declines due to deterioration in household incomes.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Magna's operations in Russia remain substantially idled. These operations currently consist of six facilities and approximately 2,000 employees which generated sales of $371 million in 2021, substantively to Hyundai and Volkswagen. As at March 31, 2022, our consolidated balance sheet included $440 million related to our investment in Russia, including $160 million of net assets and $280 million of deferred cumulative translation losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss. In addition to the risk factors discussed in our Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F in respect of the year ended December 31, 2021, the continuing conflict is creating or exacerbating a broad range of risks, including with respect to:

global economic growth;

global vehicle production volumes;

inflationary pressures, including in energy, commodities, and transportation/logistics;

energy security in Western Europe, particularly in Germany and Austria where we have significant operations; and

supply chain fragility.

A material deterioration in any of the foregoing could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations.

Additionally, the sanctions regime imposed by G7 and other countries includes a range of measures which reduce the ability of companies from such sanctioning countries to fund or provide products or services to or through their Russian operations. The combination of continuing suspensions of production by western OEMs in Russia, as well as our own continuing idling of operations, may result in material changes to income for amounts recorded on our consolidated balance sheet related to our investment in Russia.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Adjusted EBIT The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBIT: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Income $ 379 $ 622 Add: Interest expense, net 26 23 Other expense (income), net 61 (58 ) Income taxes 41 183 Adjusted EBIT $ 507 $ 770 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales ("Adjusted EBIT margin") Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales is calculated in the table below: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 9,642 $ 10,179 Adjusted EBIT $ 507 $ 770 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 5.3 % 7.6 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share The following table reconciles net income attributable to Magna International Inc. to adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 364 $ 615 Add (deduct): Other expense (income), net 61 (58 ) Tax effect on Other expense (income), net (13 ) 9 Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances (29 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ 383 $ 566 Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (millions): 298.1 303.6 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 1.86

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures above are provided on a Non-GAAP basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of on-going operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

