NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 Interim Report briefing on 10 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vanha Ylioppilastalo

NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 29 April 2022 at 12:30

NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 Interim Report briefing on 10May 2022 at 10 a.m. at VanhaYlioppilastalo

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Interim Report for January 1 - March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 approximately at 8:15 a.m. Finnish time, after which the Interim Report is available at www.noho.fi.

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on the same day at 10:00 a.m. at Vanha Ylioppilastalo, Mannerheimintie 3, 00100 Helsinki.

The presentation about NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO AkuVikström and CFO JarnoVilponen.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2022-q1-tulos.During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day.

There will be a breakfast served starting from 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Friday 6 May 2022 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi.

Further information:

Sanna Oinonen, Communications Manager, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 576 1609, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi

www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock's & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company's vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.