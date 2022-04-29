Disclosure in accordance with the AMF General Regulation

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces that the English version of its 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 28 April 2022 under number R.22-014.

This Universal Registration Document was filed according to the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) established by delegated regulation (EU) n°2019/815.

The document (PDF and ESEF format) may be viewed on Antin Infrastructure Partners' shareholder relations website (https://shareholders.antin-ip.com/) under "Reports presentations" and "Shareholders' Meetings

The French translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available on the Company's shareholders website under the same heading no later than 3 May 2022.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge:

by postal mail: Antin Infrastructure Partners, Shareholder Relations, 374, rue Saint-Honoré, Paris,

by email: shareholderrelations@antin-ip.com

The 2021 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

the 2021 Annual Financial Report,

the reports from the Statutory Auditors,

the information regarding the fees paid in 2021 to the Statutory Auditors,

the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors,

the required information regarding the share buy-back program,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of extra-financial performance,

the proposed resolutions and the report of the Board of Directors on these resolutions.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005272/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès +33 (0) 6 40 87 08 14