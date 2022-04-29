Tinka Resources Ltd.: Tinka Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2022 (the "Meeting").

A total of 161,983,607 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 47.54% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 23, 2022, were voted in favour, including: (a) fixing the size of the Board of Tinka to six; (b) the adoption of a new stock option plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant; and (c) the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Messrs. Ben McKeown, Graham Carman, Nick DeMare, Pieter Britz, Raul Benavides and Ms. Mary Little, were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Mr. McKeown as Non-Executive Chairman, Dr. Carman as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alvaro Fernandez-Baca as Vice President of Exploration, Mr. DeMare as Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. McKeown, DeMare and Ms. Little were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021 - see news release). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt. Tinka is actively exploring for copper-gold skarn mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Silvia project. Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO and, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

