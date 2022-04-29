Anzeige
Arix Bioscience PLC: Unaudited NAV and Notice of Financial Results

DJ Unaudited NAV and Notice of Financial Results

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Unaudited NAV and Notice of Financial Results 29-Apr-2022 / 10:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Arix Bioscience plc

Unaudited NAV and Notice of Financial Results

LONDON, 29 April 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited NAV of the Company as follows: 

NAV Breakdown 
Date                                   Total NAV 
       Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash  Other Interests      NAV per share 
 
31-Dec-21   GBP63.3m      GBP54.6m       GBP134.2m GBP3.3m      GBP255.4m 
                                          GBP1.98 
 
31-Mar-22   GBP53.5m      GBP57.2m       GBP127.8m GBP2.8m      GBP241.3m 
                                          GBP1.87

In line with the reconstituted Board's desire to improve corporate governance and transparency, and with the current balance of public companies within the portfolio, Arix intends to provide regular market updates on its unaudited NAV and is therefore today also releasing its position as of 31 March 2022.

Arix will announce its results for the full year ended 31 December 2021, on 5 May 2022 utilising the FCA's temporary relief from reporting deadlines due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board does not expect any material changes to the NAV for the year ended 31 December 2021 on publication of the audited financial results.

The Company will also host a virtual analyst presentation followed by a Q&A session at 12pm GMT on 5 May. Analysts and investors who wish to participate should visit this link to register.

The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations

For any details of the webcast or conference call please contact: arix@powerscourt-group.com

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  158688 
EQS News ID:  1339853 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
