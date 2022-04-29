- (PLX AI) - Dometic shares soared 12% after two big Nordic banks upgraded their recommendations on attractive valuation.
- • Dometic raised to buy from hold at Danske
- • The company is now more resilient to a potential downturn in demand and has a very attractive valuation, Danske said
- • Dometic has managed cost inflation well, and a potential divestment of the OE business would strengthen the resilience profile further: Danske
- • Dometic price target raised to SEK 150 from SEK 144 at DNB, with recommendation reiterated at buy
- • Dometic's underlying shift to relying on an increasing share of sales from service supports higher margins and lower cyclicality, DNB said
- • The EV to sales ratio is close to a historical trough, DNB said
