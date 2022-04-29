Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
09:18 Uhr
2,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.04.2022 | 12:49
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HMS Group Reports Rub 6.7 billion EBITDA for FY 2021

DJ HMS Group Reports Rub 6.7 billion EBITDA for FY 2021

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group Reports Rub 6.7 billion EBITDA for FY 2021 29-Apr-2022 / 13:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS Group Reports Rub 6.7 billion EBITDA for FY 2021

Moscow, Russia - April 29, 2022 - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (the "HMS Group", or the "HMS", or the "Group") (LSE, MOEX: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial highlights FY 2021:

-- Revenue: Rub 57.2 bn (+23% yoy)

-- EBITDA[1]: Rub 6.7 bn (+36% yoy), EBITDA margin at 11.8%

-- Operating profit: Rub 3.8 bn (+116% yoy)

-- Profit for the period: Rub 1.2 bn

-- Total debt: Rub 22.7 bn (+2% yoy)

-- Net debt: Rub 13.9 bn (+18% yoy)

-- Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.07x

Operational highlights FY 2021:

-- Order intake[2]: Rub 47.7 bn (-12% yoy)

-- Backlog[3]: Rub 42.3 bn (-22% yoy)

HMS GROUP PERFORMANCE

FY 2021 financial Results

-- Order intake was down to Rub 47.7 billion, by 12% yoy, compared with Rub 54.2 billion for FY 2020, mainlydue to less large contracts signed in the reporting period. All business segments grew except the compressors. Interms of contracts type, large contracts were down.

-- Backlog was Rub 42.3 billion, down by 22% yoy, compared with Rub 53.9 billion at the end of 2020, but inthe same time the company is working on a number of opportunities in 2022. In terms of contracts type, bothrecurring business and large contracts decreased.

-- Revenue grew to Rub 57.2 billion by 23% yoy, compared with Rub 46.5 billion for FY 2020, based on revenuegrowth in all business segments except the pumps.

-- EBITDA was Rub 6.7 billion, up by 36% yoy, implying EBITDA margin of 11.8%.

-- Revenue from large contracts grew 66% yoy, and revenue from recurring business was up by 5% yoy. EBITDAfrom large contracts increased 91% yoy, while EBITDA from recurring business declined 12% yoy.

-- Profit for the period was Rub 1.2 billion, compared with loss for the period at Rub 816 million for FY2020.

-- Free cash outflow was Rub 1.0 billion, compared with free cash inflow of Rub 3.0 billion for FY 2020, dueto the higher working capital requirements for execution of large contracts that are within the normal quarterlyvolatility. 

in millions of Rub     2021     2020     Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders           47,680    54,205    -12%    10,846 5,951  82% 
Backlog          42,264    53,851    -22%    42,264 47,259 -11% 
Revenue          57,159    46,476    23%    16,038 15,326 5% 
EBITDA           6,723     4,947     36%    1,526  2,341  -35% 
EBITDA margin       11.8%     10.6%          9.5%  15.3% 
Profit for the year/period 1,241         (816) na     32   831   -96% 
Free cash flow           (982)  2,958    na      3,491  231  1,414%

Expenses and Operating profit ? Cost of sales was Rub 45.7 billion, up by 23% yoy, in line with revenue growth, compared with Rub 37.1billion for FY 2020, mainly due to the growth in materials and components costs (+26% yoy). 

in millions of Rub       2021  2020  Change yoy Share of FY 2021 revenue Share of FY 2020 revenue 
Cost of sales         45,737 37,071 23%    80.0%           79.8% 
Materials and components    30,023 23,760 26%    52.5%           51.1% 
Labour costs incl Social taxes 7,673 6,906 11%    13.4%           14.9% 
Depreciation and amortization 2,087 2,122 -2%    3.7%           4.6% 
Construction and design [4]  3,643 2,557 42%    6.4%           5.5% 
Others             2,310 1,726 34%    4.0%           3.7% ? Gross profit grew to Rub 11.4 billion, by 21% yoy, compared with Rub 9.4 billion for FY 2020. ? SG&A expenses[5] were up 4% yoy.

Distribution & transportation expenses were down 9% yoy due to lower transportation costs (-28% yoy). As a share of revenue, distribution & transportation expenses declined to 3.1%, compared with 4.3% for FY 2020.

General & administrative expenses were up to Rub 5.7 billion (+9% yoy) mainly due the growth in labour costs incl. social taxes (+15% yoy). As a share of revenue, general & administrative expenses were down to 10.0%, compared with 11.3% for FY 2020. ? Operating profit was up to Rub 3.8 billion (+185% yoy), compared with Rub 1.3 billion for FY 2020. 

in millions of Rub          2021  2020 Change yoy Share of FY 2021 revenue Share of FY 2020 revenue 
Gross profit             11,423 9,405 21%    20.0%           20.2% 
 Distribution & transportation    1,799 1,986 -9%    3.1%           4.3% 
 General & administrative      5,704 5,243 9%     10.0%           11.3% 
SG&A expenses            7,503 7,228 4%     13.1%           15.6% 
 Other operating expenses      111  412  -73%    0.2%           0.9% 
Operating expenses ex. Cost of sales 7,614 7,641 0%     13.3%           16.4% 
Operating profit           3,809 1,338 185%    6.7%           2.9% 
Finance costs            1,976 1,926 3%     3.5%           4.1% ? Finance costs increased to Rub 2.0 billion, up by 3% yoy, mainly due to a growth in interest expenses(+2% yoy) because of higher interest rates, compared with FY 2020. ? Average interest rate grew to 9.91% p.a., compared with 8.00% p.a. last year. 
in millions of Rub     2021  2020 Change yoy 
Finance costs        1,976 1,926 3% 
Interest rate, average   9.91% 8.00% 
Interest rate Rub, average 10.03% 8.12%

BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

Industrial pumps ? Order intake was Rub 22.2 billion, up by 25% yoy, compared with Rub 17.8 billion for FY 2020, due to boththe large long-term contract signed in 2Q 2021 and a growth in recurring orders. ? Backlog was Rub 20.9 billion, up 14% yoy, compared with Rub 18.2 billion at the end of FY 2020, based onlarge contracts and recurring business. ? Revenue was down to Rub 20.0 billion (-2% yoy), compared with Rub 20.3 billion for FY 2020. ? EBITDA was down 16% yoy to Rub 2.5 billion, compared with Rub 2.9 billion for FY 2020, due to lessrevenue generated by both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared with 14.5%during FY 2020. 

in millions of Rub 2021  2020  Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       22,245 17,773 25%    5,747  4,003  44% 
Backlog       20,851 18,227 14%    20,851 21,753 -4% 
Revenue       19,951 20,256 -2%    6,804  5,157  32% 
EBITDA       2,455 2,931 -16%    910   711   28% 
EBITDA margin    12.3% 14.5%       13.4%  13.8%

Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP) ? Order intake grew to Rub 17.9 billion, up by 32% yoy, compared with Rub 13.6 billion during FY 2020, dueto large contracts signed in the reporting period. ? Backlog stayed almost unchanged at Rub 9.3 billion, supported by large contracts. ? Revenue grew to Rub 18.4 billion, up by 63% yoy, compared with Rub 11.3 billion for FY 2020, due to largecontracts. ? EBITDA increased to Rub 1.8 billion, up by 653% yoy, compared with Rub 241 million for FY 2020 mainly dueto a larger share of large contracts in the reporting period. EBITDA margin was 9.9%, compared with 2.1% for FY2020. 

in millions of Rub 2021  2020  Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       17,886 13,568 32%    2,511  1,348  86% 
Backlog       9,278 9,318 0%     9,278  11,697 -21% 
Revenue       18,425 11,284 63%    5,057  5,027  1% 
EBITDA       1,818 241  653%    425   575   -26% 
EBITDA margin    9.9%  2.1%       8.4%  11.4%

Compressors ? Order intake declined to Rub 5.5 billion, down by 76% yoy, compared with Rub 22.6 billion for FY 2020,due to less large contracts signed in the reporting period. ? Backlog was Rub 11.4 billion, down by 54% yoy, compared with Rub 24.8 billion at the end of 2020. ? Revenue grew to Rub 19.9 billion, up by 33% yoy, compared with Rub 14.9 billion for FY 2020. ? EBITDA increased to Rub 2.5 billion, up by 31% yoy, compared with Rub 1.9 billion for FY 2020. EBITDAmargin was down to 12.8%, compared with 13.0% for FY 2020. 

in millions of Rub 2021  2020  Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       5,533 22,617 -76%    2,570  581   342% 
Backlog       11,419 24,765 -54%    11,419 12,897 -11% 
Revenue       19,891 14,947 33%    4,634  5,330  -13% 
EBITDA       2,537 1,939 31%    488   1,071  -54% 
EBITDA margin    12.8% 13.0%       10.5%  20.1%

Construction ? Order intake equaled Rub 2.0 billion. Backlog was down to Rub 0.7 billion. ? Revenue was up to Rub 898 million, compared with Rub 718 million for FY 2020. EBITDA was Rub 51 million,compared with Rub (63) million last year. 

in millions of Rub 2021 2020 Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Orders       2,017 247  718%    17   19   -8% 
Backlog       716  1,541 -54%    716   911   -21% 
Revenue       898  718  25%    221   319   -31% 
EBITDA       51  (63) na     24   48   -50% 
EBITDA margin    5.7% -8.8%      10.9%  15.1% Working capital and Capital expenditures ? Working capital increased to Rub 10.0 billion (+49% yoy), compared with Rub 6.8 billion at the end of2020. Working capital changes are within the normal quarterly volatility. ? As a share of revenue, working capital was at 17.6% vs. 14.5% at the end of 2020. ? Maintenance capex was Rub 1.4 billion, down by 1% yoy. 
in millions of Rub      2021  2020 Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Working capital        10,047 6,752 49%    10,047 13,390 -25% 
Working capital / Revenue LTM 17.6% 14.5%      17.6%  23.9% 
Maintenance capex      1,384 1,392 -1%    374   353   6% 
Acquisitions         -   -        -    -

DEBT POSITION ? Total debt was up 2% yoy to Rub 22.7 billion, compared with Rub 22.2 billion at the end of 2020. ? Net debt was Rub 13.9 billion (+18% yoy), compared with Rub 11.8 billion at the end of 2020. ? Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio was 2.07x, down from 2.39x at the end of 2020. 

in millions of Rub   2021  2020  Change yoy 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Change qoq 
Total debt       22,668 22,175 2%     22,668 22,642 0% 
Net debt        13,896 11,814 18%    13,896 16,771 -17% 
Net debt / EBITDA LTM 2.07  2.39       2.07  2.48

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE ? On March 3, 2022, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the Company's GDRs.

DEBT MANAGEMENT ? In March 2022, based on the Federal Law ? 71-FZ dated 26 March 2022, the Group fixed for the three monthsthe interest rates of its total Rub-denominated floating rate borrowing portfolio in amount of Rub 3.9 billion at12.5%, 13.5% and 16.5% per annum for the April, May and June 2022, respectively. ? In April 2022, the Group signed preferential credit facility agreements in the total amount of Rub 4.9billion at 11% per annum with 1-year maturity for financing its operational needs. ? As of April 1, 2022, HMS Group has only Rub 187 million to be repaid in 2022. ? The average interest rate grew to 10.15% per annum as of April 1, 2022. 

in millions of Rub           2022 2023 2024  2025 
Debt to be repaid as of April 1, 2022 187 9,994 11,517 281

CONTRACTS ? In February 2022, HMS Group announced the signing of Rub 7.0 billion contract to manufacture and deliveroil & gas equipment in 2023-2025. ? In April 2022, HMS Group announced the signing of Rub 3.3 billion contract to manufacture and deliver gastransportation units in 2023-2024 to a gas condensate field located in Russia.

BUYBACK PROGRAM ? After the reporting date, no GDRs have been purchased under the buyback program. The company holds257,960 of its GDRs in treasury (1.1% of its issued share capital).

***

No Webcast will be hold

Contacts:

Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru

***

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange.

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 December 2021 
(in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 
                                                 31     31 
                                                 December  December 
                                                 2021    2020 
       ASSETS 
       Non-current assets: 
       Property, plant and equipment                            14,045,362 14,684,279 
       Other intangible assets                               1,429,904 1,743,399 
       Goodwill                                      3,159,502 3,255,984 
       Right-of-use assets                                 414,861  183,211 
       Investments in associates                              95,358   94,307 
       Deferred income tax assets                             827,200  786,455 
       Other long-term assets                               21,606   42,252 
       Investment property                                 140,598  176,833 
       Total non-current assets                              20,134,391 20,966,720 
 
 
       Current assets: 
       Inventories                                     9,067,145 8,847,749 
       Trade and other receivables and other financial assets               17,050,792 15,598,766 
       Contract assets                                   9,718,947 6,201,354 
       Current income tax receivable                            72,588   94,972 
       Cash and cash equivalents                              8,771,642 10,360,588 
       Total current assets                                44,681,114 41,103,429 
       TOTAL ASSETS                                    64,815,505 62,070,149 
 
       EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
 
       EQUITY 
       Share capital                                    48,329   48,329 
       Share premium                                    3,523,535 3,523,535 
       Treasury shares                                   (93,775)  (33,055) 
       Other reserves                                   129,392  129,392 
       Currency translation reserve                            566,766  646,427 
       Retained earnings                                  5,856,944 5,510,974 
       Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company               10,031,191 9,825,602 
       Non-controlling interests                              3,699,312 3,518,674 
       TOTAL EQUITY                                    13,730,503 13,344,276 
 
       LIABILITIES 
       Non-current liabilities: 
       Long-term borrowings                                21,649,561 20,452,736 
       Deferred income tax liability                            1,445,176 1,421,489 
       Retirement benefit obligations                           612,140  646,213 
       Provisions for liabilities and charges                       316,506  228,199 
       Lease liabilities                                  346,376  153,048 
       Other long-term payables                              228,282  230,581 
       Total non-current liabilities                            24,598,041 23,132,266 
 
 
       Current liabilities: 
       Trade and other payables                              21,729,699 17,969,950 
       Contract liabilities                                2,323,511 4,304,845 
       Short-term borrowings                                611,966  1,548,574 
       Provisions for liabilities and charges                       599,184  589,762 
       Retirement benefit obligations                           73,582   77,859 
       Lease liabilities                                  59,928   20,440 
       Current income tax payable                             240,953  134,080 
       Other taxes payable                                 848,138  948,097 
       Total current liabilities                              26,486,961 25,593,607 
       TOTAL LIABILITIES                                  51,085,002 48,725,873 
       TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES                            64,815,505 62,070,149 
 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 
 
for the year ended 31 December 2021 
(in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 
 
                                               2021     2020 
 
       Revenue                                     57,159,315  46,476,487 
       Cost of sales                                  (45,736,646) (37,071,430) 
       Gross profit                                  11,422,669  9,405,057 
 
       Distribution and transportation expenses                    (1,798,784) (1,985,928) 
       General and administrative expenses                       (5,704,013) (5,242,566) 
       Other operating expenses, net                          (110,916)  (412,472) 
       Impairment of goodwill                             -      (425,668) 
       Operating profit                                3,808,956  1,338,423 
 
       Finance income                                 181,591   251,571 
       Finance costs                                  (1,976,275) (1,926,310) 
       Share of results of associates                         (470)    (161) 
 
       Profit/(loss) before income tax                         2,013,802  (336,477) 
 
       Income tax expense                               (772,783)  (479,814) 
 
       Profit/(loss) for the year                           1,241,019   (816,291) 
 
       Profit/(loss) attributable to: 
                                               1,032,202 
       Shareholders of the Company                                 (971,996) 
       Non-controlling interests                            208,817   155,705 
       Profit/(loss) for the year                           1,241,019  (816,291) 
 
       Other comprehensive (loss)/income: 
       Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 
       Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations              49,232    (5,321) 
 
       Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
       Currency translation differences                        (71,684)   693,105 
       Currency translation differences of associates                 1,521    (21) 
       Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year                 (20,931)   687,763 
       Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year                 1,220,088  (128,528) 
 
 
       Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: 
                                                 981,741  (288,238) 
       Shareholders of the Company 
       Non-controlling interests                             238,347  159,710 
       Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year                   1,220,088 (128,528) 
 
 
                                                 8.90   (8.50) 
       Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per ordinary share for profit/(loss) 
       attributable to the ordinary shareholders (RR per share) 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2021 
(in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated) 
                                               2021     2020 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit/(loss) before income tax                                2,013,802  (336,477) 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                 2,424,217  2,451,191 
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets           (84,044)   (1,821) 
Finance income                                        (181,591)  (251,571) 
Finance costs                                         1,976,275  1,926,310 
Change in retirement benefits obligations                           36,821    82,075 
Change in warranty provision                                 112,329   136,752 
Change in expected credit losses allowances for financial assets and allowance for      50,299    104,002 
impairment of non-financial assets 
Change in allowance for obsolete inventories                         146,044   10,598 
Change in provision for legal claims                             58,846    83,987 
Share-based compensation                                   25,000    58,921 
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net                               (76,165)   73,534 
Amortisation of government grants                               (37,528)   (36,048) 
Impairment of taxes                                      -      10,418 
Impairment of goodwill                                    -      425,668 
Impairment of property, plant and equipment                          -      13,936 
Change in provision for tax risks, other than income tax                   15,667    9,898 
Share of results of associates                                470     161 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes                      6,480,442  4,761,534 
Increase in inventories                                    (325,574)  (869,830) 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables                      (1,281,589) 2,967,741 
(Increase)/decrease in contract assets                            (3,506,361) 1,916,049 
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities                3,397,639  (3,361,448) 
(Decrease)/increase in contract liabilities                          (1,947,373) 2,056,816 
Decrease in taxes payable                                   (101,761)  (683,045) 
Cash from operations                                     2,715,423  6,787,817 
Income tax paid                                        (644,282)  (820,008) 
Interest paid                                         (1,952,685) (1,887,821) 
Interest received                                       178,458   259,533 
Net cash from operating activities                              296,914   4,339,521 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Repayment of loans advanced                                  5,172    6,953 
Loans advanced                                        (39,879)   (20,203) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net        140,659   55,948 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT                     (1,075,212) (937,132) 
Acquisition of intangible assets, net of VAT                         (309,217)  (454,417) 
Repayment of contingent consideration liability                        -      (33,000) 
Net cash used in investing activities                             (1,278,477) (1,381,851) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Repayments of borrowings                                   (13,534,754) (11,478,749) 
Proceeds from borrowings                                   13,820,510  9,127,605 
Proceeds from government grant                                -      28,092 
Repayment of the lease liabilities principal                         (24,852)   (35,905) 
Buy back of issued shares                                   (60,720)   (1,705) 
Dividends related to Long-term Incentive Program                       -      (5,660) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries                (56,909)   (55,162) 
Dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company                       (740,432)  (391,942) 
Net cash used in financing activities                             (597,157)  (2,813,426) 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents                     (1,578,720) 144,244 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and effect of translation to   (10,226)   296,076 
presentation currency 
Effect of changes in expected credit losses allowance for cash and cash equivalents      -      (31,850) 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year                    10,360,588  9,952,118 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year                       8,771,642  10,360,588

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, ECL allowance and provision for impairment of trade and other receivables and other financial assets, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.

[2] Order intake - Portfolio of contracts and orders signed for a period

[3] Backlog - Portfolio of uncompleted orders and contracts

[4] Construction and design and engineering services of subcontractors

[5] SG&A expenses - Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  158691 
EQS News ID:  1339849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.