Capita plc - Directorate Change

29 April 2022

Capita plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director and Employee Non-Executive Director



The Board of Capita plc ('Capita') is pleased to announce today the appointment of:

Brian McArthur-Muscroft as Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 June 2022 . Brian will be a member of the Audit and Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees; and

Janine Goodchild as Employee Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 July 2022 .

We also announce today that Matthew Lester, Independent Non-Executive Director and current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee (the 'Committee'), will retire from the Board on 30 June 2022. Brian will replace Matthew as Chair of the Committee from 1 July 2022.

Brian McArthur-Muscroft

Brian is a highly experienced chief financial officer and board director; and is currently CFO at Qontigo, the financial index and analytics company which is owned by Deutsche Börse Group and General Atlantic Partners.

In a corporate career spanning more than 30 years, he has been CFO at a number of other technology-led public companies including Micro Focus International plc, Paysafe plc and Telecity Group plc.

Brian spent the early part of his career at PWC, where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

Until very recently Brian served as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Robert Walters plc, the international recruitment agency. He stepped down after serving his nine-year term.

Janine Goodchild

Janine, a former intensive care and community nurse, has worked at Capita since 2016. She is a lead clinical trainer in the team which assesses personal independence payment applications on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions. Previously, she worked in the banking industry as a training development officer.

Janine will continue in her current day-to-day employee role at Capita, with time allowances made to be able to fulfil her responsibilities as an employee director.

She will receive the same remuneration as other non-executive directors and be provided with a full programme of training to equip her for her new role on the Board.

Lyndsay Browne and Joseph Murphy, the current employee directors, will step down from the Board on 30 June 2022 at the end of their three-year tenures.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said: "I would like to extend a warm welcome to Brian McArthur-Muscroft and Janine Goodchild as they join our Board.

"Brian brings with him extensive knowledge of the technology and software sectors as both a CFO and board director.

"His expertise will be of great benefit to Capita as the business continues to simplify and strengthen, and makes further progress towards becoming a sustainable, profitable business.

"Janine brings with her a wealth of operational experience gained in the healthcare team at Capita, as well as from her differing previous careers. Her expertise and insights will be of great benefit to the Board."

"The role of employee director, which we introduced at Capita in 2019, is a crucial, ongoing part of the Board constitution and part of Capita's wider purpose-led objectives.

"It broadens the perspective and diversity of thought of the Board; and ensures the voice of an independent colleague from the wider workforce informs strategic decision making at the highest level of the business."

He added: "I would like to thank Matthew Lester for all his hard work, commitment and counsel over his five years on the Board, and especially for his leadership of the Audit and Risk Committee."

"I would also like to thank Lyndsay Browne and Joseph Murphy for their commitment and professionalism as our first employee directors on the Board.

"Their contribution to the Board over the past three years has been significant, providing fresh insight and a vital new perspective."

Brian McArthur-Muscroft said: "I am delighted to be joining the Board of Capita and I look forward to working with the team as the Group focuses on executing its growth strategy."

Janine Goodchild said: "I am pleased to be joining the Capita Board and I look forward to playing my part, through my own experiences and perspective, in strategic decision making at the company."

There is no further information in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 which is required to be disclosed in respect of Brian McArthur-Muscroft or Janine Goodchild.



