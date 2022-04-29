German startup Nexol has developed a photovoltaic water heating system that relies on a smart controller, with either DC and AC power. It decides autonomously if grid electricity or PV is used, with the latter always preferred.German startup Nexol Photovolthermic AG has unveiled a 1,500 W water heater that can use photovoltaic energy without an additional converter. "The system can be ordered in three configurations starting from the third quarter of this year," the company's co-founder, Michael Lau, told pv magazine. All of the systems include a smart controller, known as the Nexol-Energy-Controller. ...

