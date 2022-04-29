Cubic Transportation Systems expands European footprint with contract to enhance the National Transport Authority's Leap offering

Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will execute a contract by Ireland's National Transport Authority (NTA) to be the operations service provider for the transport authority's TFI Leap Card system. Cubic will operate, maintain, and enhance the current Leap system to align with the NTA's future transportation goals. The operational services to be provided consist of IT operations; contact center services; card management; payment processing; financial and reporting services and working to establish an extensive retail network through An Post.

"With the ongoing Leap expansion throughout Ireland and the introduction of additional bus operators, there will be significant change to Leap operations within the next five to ten years," said David Wear, general manager of EMEA, Cubic Transportation Systems. "Our team has the proven transport experience and perspectives to actively adapt to the changes in the transport landscape, and we are confident in our ability to deliver the highest quality service."

Cubic's delivery team includes a mix of new partners, such as An Post, Microsoft and EasyTrip, as well as incumbent suppliers, including Payzone and Paragon ID.

Cubic's solution will streamline interfaces and enable a low-friction transition as demonstrated in transition programs for Transport for London, Metropolitan Transportation Commission in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Chicago Transportation Authority.

To date, over five million smart cards have been issued through the Leap system with over 167 million journeys served by Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Luas, Go Ahead Ireland, Bus Éireann and a number of licensed private bus operators.

Cubic started its work with the NTA in 2019 when it was awarded a contract to deliver a scalable mobile ticketing system for Ireland.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

