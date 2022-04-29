Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) ("Zegna Group," "the Group," or "the Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CET).

There will be no webcast or conference call.

The Company also added that with respect to the announced Capital Markets Day to be held on May 17, 2022, there will be an audio webcast starting at approximately 11:00 a.m. CET (5:00 a.m. ET). Management will refer to a slide presentation during the event, which will be made available shortly before on the day of the call. To view the presentation and access the audio webcast, please visit the "Events Presentations" tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.zegnagroup.com.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Group products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 297 are directly operated by the Group as of December 31, 2021 (245 Zegna stores and 52 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted Our Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Our Road has led us to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 20, 2021. And while we continue to progress on Our Road to tomorrow, we remain committed to upholding our founder's legacy one that is based upon the principle that a business's activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with our communities that create a better present and future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005319/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

francesca.dipasquantonio@zegna.com

+39 335 5837669

Media

Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Domenico Galluccio

domenico.galluccio@zegna.com

+39 335 538 7288

Brunswick Group

Brendan Riley Alessandro Iozzia Marie Jensen

briley@brunswickgroup.com aiozzia@brunswickgroup.com mjensen@brunswickgroup.com

+1 (917) 755-1454 +39 335 718 7205 +33 (0) 6 49 09 39 54